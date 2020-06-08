Smilebox Partners with Vonage to Introduce Smilebox LIVE, Online Invitations that Turn Into Online Video Events, in Wake of Covid-19.

TEL AVIV & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smilebox, a leader in animated online cards, invitations and slideshows, announced today the introduction of Smilebox LIVE conferencing tool in partnership with Vonage, a global business cloud communications leader.

A large part of Smilebox’s business is invitations. When the coronavirus hit, accompanied by social distancing measures, company leadership realized that their users were suddenly stuck at home, unable to meet friends and family, forced to cancel planned events and prevented from celebrating holidays and special occasions. The Smilebox team decided to put their technical expertise to good use, in order to help hundreds of thousands of people out.

Powered by the Vonage Video API, Smilebox LIVE requires virtually zero effort by the user. When one creates an online invitation using one of Smilebox’s beautiful designs, a Smilebox LIVE virtual event is automatically generated.

The video event is embedded in the invitation itself - no need for codes, numbers or downloads. Smilebox’s development team created a cutting-edge solution working with the Vonage Video API and WebRTC technology (real-time communication for the web).

Watch this video in order to discover what Smilebox LIVE is all about: https://youtu.be/eWbs6E0fyRw

“People are on lockdown at home but want to continue celebrating birthdays, weddings and holidays. Smilebox LIVE is the first social virtual meeting platform that doesn’t only focus on top quality video streaming but also the human touch by designing a personalized invitation and super easy to use interface. After all – our motto is Any Card You Can Think Of, so we developed a card that turns into a virtual event,” said Dan Mano, General Manager of Smilebox.

“We believe in the power of communication to connect people and we’re proud to build solutions that do just that. Vonage APIs make it easy for companies to build a custom experience within any mobile, web or desktop application,” said Omar Javaid, President of Vonage’s API Platform Group. “During this challenging time when friends and families want to be together but keeping our distance is the safest thing for all, Vonage and Smilebox are helping people come together to celebrate life’s milestones.”

About Smilebox:

Smilebox provides interactive, animated online cards, invitations and slideshows direct to consumer at smilebox.com and through creative SaaS solutions that connect eCommerce, marketing automation and CRM platforms to the Smilebox API. To follow Smilebox on Twitter, please visit twitter.com/smilebox. To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/smilebox. To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/smilebox.

Smilebox. Any card you can think of.

About Vonage:

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG) is redefining business communications once again. We’re making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, to help enterprises the world over, stay ahead. We provide unified communications, contact centers and programmable communications APIs, built on the world’s most flexible cloud communications platform. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, our flexible approach helps us to better serve the growing collaboration, communications, and customer experience needs of companies, across all communications channels.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit https://twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.