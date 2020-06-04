Princess Hussa Bint Salman.. The Honorary Chairperson of The Social Responsibility Association

RIYADH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HRH Princess Hussa Bint Salman Bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud was appointed as the Honorary Chair of the Saudi Social Responsibility Association. This is the first Philanthropic Association specializing in liaising among three sectors; the governmental, the private & the non-profit.

The Head of the Board of Directors; Mr. Saud Bin Hussein Alsubayee, thanked HRH & expressed the Board members’ deep appreciation on her acceptance of the Honorary Chair of the Association. He added that this is a continuation of HRH's well known role in supporting charitable work & consolidating social responsibility. It shows HRH's keen sense of the importance of the development of the non-profit sector to match the social aspirations at the heart of the 2030 Vision of the Kingdom, especially vis-a-vis social responsibility, which nowadays is the back-bone supporting social development & promoting national cohesion in individuals & establishments alike.

Alsubayee also extolled the efforts of the Ministry of Human Resources & Social Development for adopting constructive initiatives & varied means, including the present Association, to consolidate the concept of social responsibility & ensure the Kingdom's continued development.

It is pertinent here to add that the Social Responsibility Association has been established in Sha'ban 1440 H (April 2019) & has recruited, for its members, highly esteemed specialists in the field of social responsibility in the Kingdom.

