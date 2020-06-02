“Trendspotting” Video Series Features Top Kitchen and Bath Design Trends for 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The 2020 Design & Construction Week (DCW) brought more than 90,000 residential design and construction industry professionals to Las Vegas and featured over 2,000 exhibits showcasing the latest products and technologies from the world’s top kitchen, bath and building products brands. Architects, designers and builders attended the three-day annual tradeshow, including the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) and International Builders’ Show (IBS), and Merlot Marketing trendspotters scouted the latest trends in the homebuilding industry.

“Manufacturers continue to up their game when it comes to design and technology,” notes Debi Hammond, President and CEO of Merlot Marketing. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to share some of the latest kitchen, bath and building products and trends in the industry.”

Outdoor living continues to dominate today’s design trends and Kindred Outdoors & Surrounds by Boral is a new brand that combines bold, creative design elements with a timeless sense of style. Kindred’s beautifully sculptured fire bowls are statement pieces that instantly enhance any outdoor living space, and its outdoor kitchens are easily customized and installed in less than half the time as compared to traditional building techniques.

For homeowners looking to bring the latest in modern innovation indoors, Fotile and Natufia offer elegant, yet simple solutions. The Natufia Kitchen Garden is the world’s first fully-integrated and automated hydroponic kitchen garden. It automatically maintains the perfect light, temperature, water and pH levels to provide optimal growing conditions for up to 30 different herbs or edible plants. Fotile’s 3-in-1 In-Sink Dishwasher combines a sink, dishwasher and produce and seafood washing station. In addition to its time and space-saving benefits, the appliance removes 99.9% of harmful bacteria from dishes and its sleek, stainless steel design and touchscreen display provide a modern upgrade to any kitchen.

The technology behind INOX’s stunning new design option for door hardware combines the precise etching technique from the company’s own proprietary laser with the bold colors of CeraMax Rainbeaux. LaserArt x CeraMax offers consumers a virtually limitless assortment of design options to customize both home and commercial projects.

For builders, contractors and specifiers, the KOVA Bath Kit is a kitted delivery system with all materials needed for bathroom installation on both commercial and residential projects, reducing installation time by up to 70% as compared to a traditional build. The modern design of the finishes and fixtures, all from the KOVA SELECT product line, offer an elevated, cohesive look with classic geometric forms, clean lines and minimal ornamentation.

*Note: Kindred Outdoors & Surrounds by Boral, INOX and KOVA are clients of Merlot Marketing.

