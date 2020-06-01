Leading Bank Increases ROI with Marketing Mix Optimization Solutions | Quantzig’s Success Story Offers Detailed Insights

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantzig is one of the world’s foremost providers of advanced data analytics solutions with business units spread globally. Our advanced marketing analytics solutions and domain expertise empowers us to look for insights in complex, unstructured data sets from disparate sources. With the new digital economy creating significant disruptions and new opportunities, our global team of over 300+ analytics experts work with leading companies to help master digital transformation, drawing on our deep domain expertise and understanding of factors impacting business growth. Our insights have helped leading Fortune 500 companies to achieve better success rates by adopting the right technology and digital solutions to drive innovation and competitiveness. Request a FREE one-on-one platform demo to learn how our marketing analytics solutions can be tailored to your specific business requirements.

Engagement Overview:

In spite of the current economic slowdown, leading businesses across the global banking sector are looking beyond compliance to improve their financial performance. In this competitive environment, banking firms need to focus on priorities first to tackle any challenge while without compromising with their brand value. With the increasing need to improve profit margins, leading firms in the banking sector are looking for marketing mix optimization solutions. Moreover, with the dynamically changing consumer behavior, banks now need to enhance their performance.

Request a Free Proposal to know how marketing mix optimization can help you increase your marketing ROI.

The Problem:

The client is a leading banking sector firm who was facing challenges in allocating future spends for increasing their market value and attractiveness. The client wanted to align themselves with the business planning process and increase sales. key challenges of the client included:

Measure impact of advertising on sales revenue Increase profit margins and shareholder value Optimize marketing spend

We help banking sector players to build effective marketing strategy. Request a free demo to gain comprehensive insights into banking marketing mix solutions.

Value Delivered:

The marketing mix optimization and marketing analytics solutions offered by experts at Quantzig helped the banking sector client to increase brand value and appeal and evaluate their current ROI for their offerings across various media platforms.

Quantzig's marketing mix optimization solutions helped the client to:

Track their media spend and sales revenue Improve overall business performance Allocate marketing budget across media platforms Devise a robust marketing mix optimization model

“Marketing mix modeling is a powerful tool that can be used to predict future media investments and analyze factors impacting the marketing ROI,” says a marketing mix expert from Quantzig.

Over the past 15 years, Quantzig has helped Fortune 500 companies solve some of the toughest business problems using a unique combination of design thinking frameworks, plug-and-play innovation accelerators, and an army of agile decision scientists. Want to know more? Contact us for a free pilot.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal