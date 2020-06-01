How OEMs Can Leverage Supply Chain Demand Planning Solutions to Mitigate the Effects of COVID-19 | Quantzig’s Success Story Offers Intricate Insights

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantzig is one of the world’s foremost providers of advanced data analytics solutions with business units spread globally. Our advanced analytics solutions and domain expertise empowers us to look for insights in complex, unstructured data sets from disparate sources. With the new digital economy creating significant disruptions and new opportunities, our global team of over 300+ analytics experts work with leading companies to help master digital transformation, drawing on our deep domain expertise and understanding of factors impacting business growth. Our insights have helped leading Fortune 500 companies to achieve better success rates by adopting the right analytics solutions to drive innovation and competitiveness. Request a FREE one-on-one platform demo to learn how our solutions can be tailored to your specific business requirements.

Engagement Overview

The client is an OEM manufacturer based out of Ireland with operations across Europe. OEM manufacturers operate in a complex and highly regulated environment propelled by the need of increasing sales by increasing production while maintaining a constant short and midterm production strategy because alteration in these production strategies can easily hamper the supply chain demand planning. 2020 has already been very challenging for the OEM companies due to global manufacturing slowdown. The client approached Quantzig to leverage their expertise in supply chain demand planning to reform their existing demand planning strategies and adapt to the dynamically changing market.

The Problem

To tackle their challenges the client wanted to revamp their existing supply chain demand planning model, mitigate the challenges of a slowed manufacturing process, and build strategies focusing on business continuity by partnering with Quantzig.

Key challenges that the client sought to overcome included:

Increase supply chain visibility

Devise a latest supply chain demand planning optimization strategy

Value Delivered

Quantzig worked with the client to create a highly optimized and simplified supply chain demand planning model. Quantzig’s experts divided the engagement period into various stages. The devised supply chain demand planning optimization model helped this OEM company to redesign their approach towards the dynamic market needs. This engagement helped the client to:

Identify new opportunities for value creation Adapt to demand volatility Improve forecast accuracy Derive a robust inventory management plan Improve supply chain process efficiency Balance production levels across the production network

“The increasing complexity of the global supply chain has given rise to a marketplace where conventional methods of supply chain demand planning are no longer effective in responding to changing dynamics of the market,” says a demand planning expert from Quantzig.

