2020 Charles Schwab Challenge to Feature Charitable Program Supporting National Pandemic Relief and DFW Community

The 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament announced a new charitable platform, “Rise to the Challenge,” to raise money benefiting the PGA TOUR’s COVID-19 Relief Fund and Dallas-Fort Worth's Birdies for Charity fund.

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The PGA TOUR is set to return with the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, held at the iconic Colonial Country Club from June 11-14 in Fort Worth, Texas. In association with the tournament and in light of the unprecedented times in which it is being held, Schwab and the PGA TOUR today announced a new charitable platform, “Rise to the Challenge,” which will raise money to benefit the TOUR’s COVID-19 Relief Fund nationally and the tournament’s Birdies for Charity fund in Dallas-Fort Worth.

As previously announced by the PGA TOUR, the rescheduled Charles Schwab Challenge will be the first tournament to be played since March, and will restart the 2020 PGA TOUR schedule. It will be held without spectators on site, but will be broadcast nationally to a televised audience on the Golf Channel and on CBS Sports.

“This tournament is associated with some of the greatest names to play the sport and Charles Schwab is honored to help continue its tradition,” said Jonathan Craig, senior executive vice president, Investor Services & Marketing at Charles Schwab. “It is fitting that this tournament, with its rich history, will mark an early step for the country as it begins its cautious recovery from the pandemic. Though the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge will understandably operate differently than originally planned, our commitment to the tournament, its fans and the Dallas-Fort Worth community remains unwavering.”

‘Rise to the Challenge’ Charity Raffle

Beginning Monday, June 8, golf fans can go to schwabgolf.com to make a monetary donation and be entered into a raffle to win prizes — including autographed memorabilia from some of the game’s biggest stars along with unique once-in-a-lifetime golf experiences. Winners will be announced online during the tournament and PGA TOUR players will support the program with special digital and social media content from Colonial throughout the week.

On-site fans typically have an opportunity to interact with players and seek autographs at tournaments. With fans not attending this year’s event, Schwab’s program connects fans with the game while raising money for charities at a time when it is most needed. The Rise to the Challenge raffle will feature:

A chance to win VIP access to the 2021 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Country Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, and receive a 2019 Presidents Cup pin flag signed by captains Tiger Woods and Ernie Els

Signed golf memorabilia, donated from every player at the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge

Walk inside the ropes with Suzy Whaley, president of the PGA of America, during the 2021 PGA Championship

A custom wedge fitting directly from Bob Vokey, one of the world's foremost wedge designers, at the Titleist Performance Institute in Carlsbad, California

A round of golf at Bandon Dunes in Southern Oregon with course architect, David Kidd

A round of golf at Sweetens Cove Golf Club outside Chattanooga, Tennessee, with course architect, Rob Collins

A round of golf with a PGA TOUR pro at the Colonial Country Club

All donations from the program aid the TOUR’s COVID-19 relief efforts and the 33 local charities the tournament traditionally helps benefit through Birdies for Charity.

“As the country begins to look ahead to a new and meaningful celebration of the game of golf – as well as our nation’s perseverance – our goal is to refocus our efforts as title sponsor to help extend the tournament’s impact in the community,” added Craig. “We are proud that Rise to the Challenge will help us do just that by raising money to support these critical national and local charitable efforts — and also help us bring some amazing golf prizes to some lucky folks watching at home.”

Charles Schwab & Co. signed on as title sponsor of the PGA TOUR’s Fort Worth Invitational at Colonial Country Club in 2018. Already a major sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions, the firm’s four-year agreement marked its first-ever title sponsorship of a PGA TOUR event. Schwab continues to grow rapidly in the Metroplex where its new 70-acre campus in Westlake will eventually become home to the firm’s corporate headquarters.

For more information on the tournament and its Birdies for Charity program, visit www.schwabgolf.com and www.charlesschwabchallenge.com. Visit pgatourcharities.org for more on the PGA TOUR’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

About the Charles Schwab Challenge

As the Official Investment Firm of the PGA TOUR® and PGA TOUR Champions since 1997, Charles Schwab expanded its golf presence by assuming title sponsorship of the PGA TOUR’s annual tournament at Colonial Country Club beginning in 2019. The four-year agreement will run through 2022. The Charles Schwab Challenge is one of the country’s premier and longest-running PGA TOUR events, serving as a showcase for the game’s best players. The Wall of Champions at Colonial Country Club is populated by many of the game’s greatest names, with Fort Worth native and Colonial member Ben Hogan chief among them as the tournament’s only five-time champion, starting with the first two editions of the tournament in 1946-47.

About Charles Schwab & Co.

At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients’ goals with passion and integrity.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with more than 360 offices and 12.9 million active brokerage accounts, 1.7 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.4 million banking accounts, and $3.8 trillion in client assets as of April 30, 2020. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, https://www.sipc.org), and affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent, fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at https://www.schwab.com and https://www.aboutschwab.com.

