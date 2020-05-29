Customer Segmentation Analysis Helped a Telecom Company to Align its Growth Strategy with Consumers’ Needs | Infiniti’s Recent Success Story Offers Unprecedented Insights

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization’s goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a free brochure for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

Business Challenge:

The client is a telecom company based out of Europe. They faced challenges in meeting their customers’ digital communication needs. Also, owing to declining revenues, the client started losing its market share to competitors. To reverse declining revenues and increase profitability, they wanted to efficiently segment their customers, alter marketing strategies, and devise targeted strategies for different segments. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering customer segmentation analysis. By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client also wanted to gather comprehensive insights into their customers and address the complex issues eroding the company’s growth.

Our Approach:

In the initial phase of the engagement, the experts helped the client to segment its large customer base into different groups and design a tailored growth strategy. In the second phase of the engagement, the experts helped the client in developing a process for outsourcing the sales and delivery of new communication services. And, in the final phase, our experts recommended the client to launch specific networking services for its customers.

Business Outcome:

With Infiniti’s customer segmentation analysis solution, the telecom company was able to exceed its growth target by 11% and grow its networked services business by 17% in a year. Also, the client was able to boost sales by 30%.

By leveraging Infiniti’s customer segmentation analysis, the client was also able to enhance distribution strategies and upgrade services to provide customers with superior experiences. Besides, the client was able to focus sales around targeted customers and align sales, delivery, and products around services growth.

