Walmart MoneyCard Adds 2% High Yield Savings Account, Free Cash Deposits and Family Accounts

BENTONVILLE, Ark. & PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walmart (NYSE:WMT), together with Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), today announced updated features and benefits for the Walmart MoneyCard Reloadable Debit Card program. The Walmart MoneyCard, issued by Green Dot Bank, member FDIC, will now provide accountholders with a 2% annual percentage yield on money saved in the integrated savings account, up to four additional MoneyCards for family members 13 years of age and older, free cash deposits and the ability to add money to your card from an existing bank account.

The Walmart MoneyCard, already the number one retailer-branded debit card available in the U.S., has made banking from your mobile phone even more attractive and easier than ever. With its easy-to-use online and in-app money management tools, it allows users to make the most of their money.

Now, in addition to gaining Prize Savings sweepstakes entries for dollars saved in the savings account, MoneyCard cardholders will earn 2% interest (APY) on savings1. The new High Yield Savings Account is just another example of how Walmart and Green Dot are supporting the financial wellness of our customers through financial services innovation.

“Now more than ever, consumers are looking for ways to manage their money for less, while saving as much as they can. The new Walmart MoneyCard allows customers to do both,” said Mike Keeslar, General Manager of Consumer Products, Green Dot. “Whether you have a specific savings goal in mind, or just want to set aside cash for an unexpected emergency, we have a free and easy savings solution, combined with other features Walmart customers depend on to more effectively manage their money.”

Available at Walmart stores or online at WalmartMoneyCard.com, features and benefits of the updated Walmart MoneyCard include:

ASAP Direct Deposit: Get your pay up to 2 days before payday or your government benefits up to 4 days early with ASAP Direct Deposit.

Consumers can learn more about the Walmart MoneyCard by visiting WalmartMoneyCard.com. In addition to product information, customers have the option to watch videos about key product features, as well as how to set up programs such as Direct Deposit and Family Accounts.

Consumers can open an account online at WalmartMoneyCard.com or get a starter debit card by visiting the Money Center in their neighborhood Walmart store.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, nearly 275 million customers and members visit our more than 11,300 stores under 58 banners in 27 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2019 revenue of $514.4 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, [NYSE:GDOT], is a financial technology leader and bank holding company with a mission to power the banking industry’s branchless future. Enabled by proprietary technology and Green Dot’s wholly-owned commercial bank charter, Green Dot’s “Banking as a Service” platform is used by a growing list of America’s most prominent consumer and technology companies to design and deploy their own bespoke banking solutions to their customers and partners, while Green Dot uses that same integrated technology and banking platform to design and deploy its own leading collection of banking and financial services products directly to consumers through one of the largest retail banking distribution platforms in America. Green Dot products are marketed under brand names such as Green Dot, GoBank, MoneyPak, AccountNow, RushCard and RapidPay, and can be acquired through more than 100,000 retailers nationwide, thousands of corporate paycard partners, several “direct-2-consumer” branded websites, thousands of tax return preparation offices and accounting firms, thousands of neighborhood check cashing locations and both of the leading app stores. Green Dot Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California, with additional facilities throughout the United States and in Shanghai, China.

1 Customers are eligible to earn 2% APY up to a $1,000 balance. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) as of 3/27/20, may change any time.