Hilton Grand Vacations Introduces its Enhanced Care Guidelines, Creating an Even Cleaner and Safer Stay for Travelers

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE: HGV) introduces its Enhanced Care Guidelines, designed to provide owners, guests and team members with the highest level of cleaning protocols and safety standards in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rolling out across all HGV branded resorts and sales galleries, the Enhanced Care Guidelines incorporates the Hilton CleanStay to include best practices and protocols as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and cleaning solutions approved by the Environmental Protection Agency.

“We’ve always been dedicated to providing a clean and safe environment for our owners, guests and team members,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO at Hilton Grand Vacations. “That’s why, as the COVID-19 pandemic evolved, so did our focus to further elevate our standards of cleanliness at our properties, sales galleries and corporate offices worldwide. We’ve created the Enhanced Care Guidelines to focus on cleanliness that’s visible throughout a guest’s stay – from check-in to check-out.”

The Enhanced Care Guidelines include:

Low-touch arrivals and departures with helpful social distancing signage, all front desk stations will have protective partitions. In addition, bell staff and valet attendants will wear gloves and face coverings wherever possible. Furthermore, HGV will provide complimentary face coverings for all guests and hand sanitizer stations will be strategically located throughout the property.

Frequent and thorough cleaning of all high-traffic public spaces, including lobbies, front desks, elevator landings and sales galleries.

HGV room seal will be placed on guestroom entry doors to indicate the room has not been accessed since it was thoroughly cleaned, adding an extra measure of assurance.

Extra disinfection in high-touch areas using EPA-approved COVID-19 cleaning solutions, including light switches, door handles, phones, TV remotes, thermostats, bed and bedding, bathrooms, safes, kitchen housewares and surfaces.

Reduction of paper items, including guest directories, magazines and printed promotional items supplemented with digital options to limit guest exposure.

Social distancing practices implemented throughout our properties, including signage directing guests and our team members to keep a safe distance.

Pool decks and fitness centers will have capacity limitations to ensure proper social distancing and will also receive frequent and thorough cleaning.

New technologies will be evaluated and considered to further improve HGV’s Enhanced Care Guidelines.

HGV team members will receive personal protective equipment and enhanced training to help protect everyone’s well-being while continuing to deliver unmatched HGV hospitality.

“Our top priority is always the health and safety of our owners, guests and team members,” says Stan Soroka, chief customer officer at Hilton Grand Vacations. “Elevating our cleaning standards not only provides our owners and guests with a worry-free environment so they can enjoy their return to travel, but provides our team members a safe place to work so they, in turn, can take care of their families and all who visit us.”

HGV is welcoming back owners and guests at many resort locations where operations were temporarily suspended due to COVID-19. While in suspension, essential resort personnel worked diligently maintaining the resorts for a safe re-opening. Annual deep cleanings, typically scheduled during slower seasons, were moved up and completed, allowing the resorts to be in top shape when owners and guests arrive.

Last week, eight HGV resorts opened for operations, with five anticipated to follow suit in weeks to come across Colorado, Florida, Nevada, South Carolina and Utah.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The Company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for more than 325,000 club members. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.