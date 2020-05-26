Southeastern Health Care at Home Launches New Website and Logo to Reflect Its Commitment to Patients and Hero Caregivers!

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Effective May 22, 2020, Southeastern Home Health Services has rebranded to Southeastern Health Care at Home (SE). To coincide with its rebranding, SE is pleased to announce the launch of a new website and logo. The new website reflects the forward-thinking branding and approach to unmatched patient care that have been the company’s hallmark. SE is a leader in the use of advanced technology and specialty care services in the homes of their patients. With the addition of SE Hospice Services and New Directions Primary Care, SE is the clear choice for all of your Home Care needs.

With COVID 19 changing almost every aspect of life, it is good to know some things remain constant. SE has been serving the home care needs of our communities since 1987. SE is certified by Medicare and accredited by the Joint Commission. Since its humble beginnings, SE has grown to 12 locations in Pennsylvania and Virginia. SE’s hero caregivers provide much needed care to over 10,000 patients annually. SE’s heroes continue the tradition of providing hope and care to over 150 positive COVID-19 patients currently. SE is working collaboratively with its Senior Living Community partners to support them through these difficult times. The safety of patients and caregivers has always been a focus for SE. Everything SE does centers on delivering the highest level of patient care, safely.

"Unsurpassed customer service is the very foundation upon which Southeastern Health Care at Home has grown," said George Pinel, SE President & Chief Executive Officer.

In the face of all the changes in the health care environment, many home care agencies have limited the type of care they provide or have reduced their workforce. SE has done none of that. It is over 500 employees strong and is pivoting toward the future!

What is SE Health Care at Home?

SE is standard of excellence

SE delivers the best outcomes and highest quality service.

SE is specialized expertise

SE is the only truly specialized home healthcare company in the region. Hospice, Palliative Care, Cardio Care, Wound Care, Dementia Care, Rehabilitation, Lymphedema, Remote Patient Monitoring, Cancer Care, Infusion Therapy, Behavioral Health and Primary Care at Home.

SE is sincere empathy

SE treats each patient and family member with empathy -- listening, making deep connections, and engaging on a personal level.

SE is satisfaction of employees

SE exceeds employee satisfaction by providing tools, training, and career advancement to develop the full potential of the workforce.

SE is steadfast ethics

SE adheres to the highest standards of professionalism, ethics and personal responsibility.

SE treats everyone in the diverse community with dignity.

SE adheres to high moral principles and professional standards -- honesty, confidentiality, trust, respect, and transparency.

SE is surpassing expectations

SE nurtures the whole person, inspiring health and happiness, nurturing well-being, and respecting physical, emotional, and spiritual needs – every day!

Every day SE employees walk into the homes of friends, families, and neighbors because they need SE’s expert care. Every day SE provides hope to everyone and unparalleled care to all patients.