Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy to Celebrate 2020 Graduates with Online Commencement Ceremony

MANISTEE, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As most brick-and-mortar schools around the country struggled to become fully integrated online this past spring due to coronavirus, Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy (MGLVA), an online public school serving K-12 students throughout the state for the last 7 years, will cap off their school year by celebrating the Class of 2020 in an online-only commencement ceremony on Thursday, May 28.

MGLVA is inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration.

This year, MGLVA will graduate nearly 250 students, many of whom have been enrolled at MGLVA their entire high school career. Twenty-six students will graduate with a cumulative GPA above 3.5.

Collectively, the class reports having been accepted to colleges and universities across Michigan and beyond, including Wayne State University, Northern Michigan University, University of Michigan-Dearborn, Grand Valley State University, and Macomb Community College to name a few.

“It’s been a very challenging year for Michigan students so anything we can do to establish a sense of normalcy will really help,” said MGLVA Head of School Kendall Schroeder. “Our students have spent most of their school career online so even though they were looking forward to our normal in-person graduation, they can easily adapt to an online ceremony during these unique times.”

Fawn Muraske, Leyton Pritchard and Andrew Porter serve as Valedictorian and Co-Salutatorians respectively. Fawn plans to attend Ferris State University. Andrew is considering Wayne State University or U of M-Dearborn, and Leyton is undecided at this time. These students, as well as Mr. Schroeder, will be available for media interviews.

Students enroll in virtual school for a number of reasons, including those looking to escape bullying, those looking to get back on track academically, or those looking for an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar classroom setting. MGLVA students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes every day taught by state-licensed teachers.

Details of the graduation ceremony are as follows:

WHAT: Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy 2020 Graduation Ceremony

WHEN: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 6:00 p.m. EDT

About Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy

Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy (MGLVA) is a full-time, online public charter school, authorized by Manistee Area Public Schools and serves students in grades K through 12. MGLVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about MGLVA, visit mglva.k12.com.