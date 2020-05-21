PTCE Launches “COVID-19: What Pharmacists Need to Know” Resource Center

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To support pharmacists on the front lines during the global COVID-19 pandemic, PTCE, a leader in continuing education (CE) for retail, health system, oncology, managed care and specialty pharmacists, officially launched an online resource center. “COVID-19: What Pharmacists Need to Know” offers a multi-module CE webinar curriculum program that delivers current, credible information.

“With the amount of new data about COVID-19 being released every day, the pharmacy community is relying on critical and accurate information,” said Jim Palatine, R.Ph., MBA, president of PTCE. “We are proud to launch our COVID-19 resource center and provide pharmacists with the most immediate updates so they can continue to deliver the highest quality of care to their patients throughout the pandemic.”

The curriculum features webinars on key issues related to the changing landscape of pharmacy practice in light of COVID-19, each with a different expert faculty presenter:

Webinar 1: “COVID-19 Basics and Effect on Pharmacy Practice,” Rupal Mansukhani, Pharm.D., FAPhA, CTTS, on-demand webinar available here.

Rupal Mansukhani, Pharm.D., FAPhA, CTTS, on-demand webinar available here. Webinar 2: “Existing and Investigational Pharmacotherapy for COVID-19,” Jason C. Gallagher, Pharm.D., FCCP, FIDP, FIDSA, BCPS, on May 31, at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Jason C. Gallagher, Pharm.D., FCCP, FIDP, FIDSA, BCPS, on May 31, at 12:00 p.m. EST. Webinar 3: “COVID-19: Industry’s Response and Caring for Patients on the Front Line,” Mary Barna Bridgeman, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCGP, on June 7, at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Mary Barna Bridgeman, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCGP, on June 7, at 12:00 p.m. EST. Webinar 4: “Psychosocial Effects and Quality of Life Impact of COVID-19,” Mona K. Patel, Pharm.D., FCCM, BCCCP, on June 14, at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Mona K. Patel, Pharm.D., FCCM, BCCCP, on June 14, at 12:00 p.m. EST. Webinar 5: “Update on COVID-19 Clinical Data and Impact on Reimbursement or Patient Access,” Kelly E. Pillinger, Pharm.D., BCPS, BCIDP, on June 28, at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Completing these CE webinars will equip pharmacists with the most up-to-date data available on virology, emerging therapies and vaccines and patient management, as well as mental health, financial and quality of life burdens of COVID-19 on patients and health care personnel. Participants who complete all activities in this series will receive a certificate of completion.

Each activity is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education and is approved for 0.75 contact hour (0.075 CEU).

This resource center is supported by an educational grant from Pfizer Inc.

For more information and to register for upcoming webinars, click here.

About Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE) is a leader in continuing education for retail, health system, managed care and specialty pharmacists. PTCE is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education (CPE). PTCE’s print, online and live CPE activities are designed to improve the knowledge, competence and skills of pharmacists to better prepare them to provide the highest quality of pharmacy care to the patients they serve and the physicians they assist as part of a multidisciplinary treatment and management team. PTCE is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.