FIRST LOOK: Amazon transforms operations in response to COVID-19. See how the company is protecting associates during the pandemic to keep delivering for you.

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Millions of people who are staying home during the COVID-19 pandemic rely on Amazon to deliver essential items for their families. The company has transformed its global operations to keep its associates healthy and safe and still able to keep packages flowing.

Go inside one of the company’s fulfillment centers to see the unprecedented ways Amazon is using innovation to continue operating, including COVID-19 testing, disinfectant spraying and physical distancing.

Amazon says it will spend more than $800 million on health and safety measures in the first half of the year. The company expects to invest another $4 billion between April and June on COVID-related initiatives to get products to customers and keep employees safe.

Video assets included:

News package with narration included. TRT: 1:48

News package elements without narration for local anchor voiceover.

Lower third info:

Amazon transforms operations to protect associates / Company to spend $4 billion on safety

Marty Kuhl / Site Leader – Amazon Fulfillment Center (0:11 – 0:19)

Stanaleen Greenman / Amazon Process Assistant (0:50 – 0:54)

Heather MacDougall / Amazon VP Worldwide Workplace Health & Safety (1:30 – 1:35)

About Amazon

