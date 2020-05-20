Social Distance Management Drives Business Continuity Plan

Social Distance Plan provides consumers and business leaders with the resources they need to re-open their businesses.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The first definitive resource for universal standards of Social Distancing Compliance and a Plan for Re-opening Non-essential businesses has launched. SocialDistancePlan.com and SocialDistanceCompliance.com provide access to resources and expertise to achieve optimal workplace safety and effectively manage the physical space with self-auditing and compliance checklists.

As the impact of the pandemic mounted, many governments had to move quickly to put emergency measures in place. The closure of non-essential businesses was mandated to slow the spread of the coronavirus, however the timelines and strategy for re-opening them has been left open-ended. The best way to move forward is to build confidence that consumers and employees can feel safe in shared spaces. Social Distance Management aims to drive the business community to innovate and collaborate so that we can create lasting solutions for safety and containment.

“Business activity is the most common interaction between people. If we all do our part as business leaders, we can achieve balance between containment and continuity throughout the remainder of 2020 and onward.”

– Edward Henry, CEO Social Distance Management

In this new world, everybody has a responsibility to each other, and business leaders have a responsibility to provide safe workplace environments. Consumers and Business leaders are invited to join our panel of experts on May 28th, 2020 at 11am for the Social Distance Plan Mastermind Session to discuss re-opening strategies and best practices. Visit https://socialdistancemanagement.com/events/ to register.

About Edward Henry Company:

The Edward Henry Company “EHCO” est. 2009 is one of Canada’s Leading training and development companies. Edward Henry has created programs approved by the Ministry of Training, Colleges & Universities on Sales Education and Business Development. Specializing in implementation, adoption and training on workplace Best Practices – EHCO has helped thousands of businesses and created over 200 manuals for unique process implementation. With the new expansion to Social Distance Management, compliance expertise is now being mobilized to help businesses re-open safely.

Social Distance Management is an Edward Henry Company.