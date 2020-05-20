Pomerol Announces Qlik Sense Writeback Extension Accreditation

Data is no longer a one way street...Select. Edit. Writeback. Done!

Data is no longer a one way street...Select. Edit. Writeback. Done!

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pomerol Partners, a leading international Data Integration and Analytics consultancy, today announced that its Writeback Extension has been certified by Qlik®, as part of their Trusted Extension Developer (TED) program.

The proprietary development enables bi-directional analytics. Typical end users of dashboard-based analysis are consumers of information. Any insights gained in the traditional analysis process needs to be actioned in systems outside of the analytics platform.

Pomerol’s writeback extension enables users to edit and enter data directly into published dashboards, seeing the changes reflected instantly.

This changes the informational flow of analytics, from consumption to collaboration.

The TED accreditation process ensures that Pomerol’s code adheres to top standards of supported functionality and security – serving as an endorsement of companies helping to drive the development of high quality, commercially viable extensions.

Owners of the Qlik Sense® product leverage the writeback’s functionality to draw more value from their existing investment. Efficiencies are gained through reduced spreadsheet risk, negating both complex data consolidations and task switching to other systems.

The Writeback Extension has various practical applications and use cases that have been developed through Pomerol’s consulting experiences with global enterprise banking & healthcare clients.

Pomerol Partners has US offices in Chicago, Denver and Kansas City, with global headquarters in London, UK.

Qlik consulting services in Africa are delivered by Pomerol Insight, located in Cape Town, South Africa.