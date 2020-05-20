Chatters Hair Salon Paves the Way for the Future of In-Salon Services

RED DEER, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As hair salons across Canada begin to open per provincial mandates, Chatters Hair Salon (Chatters) is paving the way for the future of in-salon services. At the end of business on March 17, Chatters made the decision to voluntarily close all 115 locations across Canada. “We made this decision in the best interest of both our associates and our guests, as their health and safety is our number one priority,” says Greg Moreau, President and CEO of Chatters Hair Salon.

As the economic climate changes and restrictions implemented as a result of COVID-19 begin to lift across the country, Chatters has begun to take a provincial mandated staggered approach to reopening salons; beginning with 6 locations in Manitoba, followed by 40 locations in Alberta, 26 locations in British Columbia, and 10 locations in Saskatchewan, with more to come.

Chatters has diligently been working behind the scenes to update their safety protocols to ensure that both guests and associates feel comfortable and safe. “We can’t wait to have our guests back in the chair,” adds Greg Moreau. “That being said, this is a very sensitive time and we have taken every precaution we can to ensure a safe environment for all.”

Updates to all Chatters locations include limited salon services by appointment only, hand sanitizing stations for all guests, mandatory PPE for all employees, fresh capes for each guest, disposable masks for employees and guests, regular cleaning and sanitizing of the retail and salon areas including hair tool sanitization, and much more! Visit chatters.ca/pages/covid-19 for a full list of updates.

About Chatters Hair Salon

Chatters is your official supplier of Style Happy hair days! With talented stylists and a huge selection of professional products, we're your one stop shop for all things hair and beauty! We're proud to be Canadian with 115 salon locations from BC to Newfoundland.