Camila Cabello Joins Mastercard Roster Creating Digital Priceless Experiences

PURCHASE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--From intimate acoustic sessions with Camila Cabello featuring new renditions of her hit music to a question and answer session hosted by rugby legend Bryan Habana and two-time Grand Slam™ winner Naomi Osaka serving up a family favorite recipe, Mastercard is partnering with its global ambassadors to craft unique experiences for at-home enjoyment. The company is taking its expertise in building physical events and bringing them online in a series of global Digital Priceless Experiences, at a time when connecting to our passions – like music, sports and culinary – is more important than ever.

“At Mastercard, through our long-established Priceless experiences platform, we have both an opportunity and a responsibility to continue connecting consumers with their passions,” said Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer, Mastercard. “We are adapting our traditional sponsorships, leveraging our partnerships and creating new, digital ways of bringing once-in-a-lifetime moments into people’s homes.”

Experiences span the globe and passion areas, all featured on Mastercard’s experiential lifestyle hub Priceless.com. People can enjoy intimate acoustic musical performances, gameplay insights from the pros, private cooking lessons from celebrity chefs, training sessions with renowned fitness experts, behind-the-scenes tours of some of the world’s most famed destinations, and more. Visitors can also access additional exclusive content from celebrities, experts and ambassadors on the site.

Visitors can travel the globe virtually to:

Arts & Culture: Visit Spain’s Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza and learn the intricate stories behind some of the museum's masterpieces; get a behind the scenes tour of some of the world’s most famed opera houses from Dubai to Sydney; or learn the basic fundamentals of circus arts from Cirque du Soleil performers in Canada.

Culinary: Learn how to throw the ultimate online party from Sommelier Belinda Chang; take virtual cooking lessons from Chef Graham Elliot and Chef JJ Johnson; turn your pantry staples into a gourmet meal with Chef Bryan Voltaggio; take a virtual cooking class with Michelin-starred chefs from across Europe through JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs.

Music: Unwind during intimate, at-home acoustic sessions with GRAMMY Award® nominated singer/songwriter Camila Cabello sharing new renditions of her hit music, kicking off on May 27th.

Esports: Receive personalized video responses about recommended strategies, optimal tactics and more from the reigning European League of Legends Champion, G2 Esports, and exclusive digital experiences from renowned LEC host Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere.

Sports: Up your game with golf tips from pros including Ian Poulter, Justin Rose and Annika Sorenstam; e-sail with New Zealand sailors Peter Burling and Blair Tuke and get baseball pointers from former MLB® pitchers David Cone and Tim Wakefield. If soccer is your game, get tips and lessons from players from across the globe including Canadian footballer Kadeisha Buchanan, Danish footballer Pernille Harder, Australian footballer Sam Kerr, Japanese footballer Saki Kumagai and French footballer Wendie Renard. Around the globe, future experiences will include those with Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram, Indian tennis legend Vijay Amritraj, New Zealand rugby legend Dan Carter, South African rugby legend Bryan Habana, Norwegian footballer Ada Hegerberg, Japanese rugby star Michael Leitch, tennis star and two-time Grand Slam™ winner Naomi Osaka and English footballer Alex Scott.

Some experiences are livestreamed and available to the general public while others are reserved for Mastercard cardholders and partners. Most are currently available free of charge during this time. Digital Priceless Experiences are also available to Mastercard partners through API solutions. For more information on Digital Priceless Experiences, including replays of previous events or to participate in an upcoming experience, visit Priceless.com.*

What partners have to say:

Naomi Osaka: “Connecting with people all over the world is so important to me as I have friends, family and fans in so many countries. In a time when we’re finding motivation and inspiration in different places, it’s cool to be partnering with Mastercard off the court and share something from my home with others.”

Pernille Harder: “‘I’m excited to partner up with Mastercard in supporting a good cause and connect with cardholders around the world during these rather difficult times. It’s important that we share experiences and encourage each other to make the most of ourselves and the time we have at home.”

Sam Kerr: “Mastercard continues to connect with people all around the world even when they've been encouraged to stay at home. I'm thankful to be partnered with Mastercard.”

Alex Scott: “Right now is a difficult time for everyone and I’m hoping that by partnering with Mastercard I can provide people with some momentary relief and provide ways for them to connect to the things they love while needing to stay apart.”

Annika Sorenstam: “If you’re a cardholder, go to priceless.com and check out all the amazing experiences Mastercard is creating during these tough times. I’m excited to be part of such a great program.”

* Some experiences have limited space and require signing up on Priceless.com to secure your spot. Mastercard may substitute certain events in its discretion.

