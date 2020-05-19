Global Utilities and Energy Retailers Enhance Customer and Grid Intelligence with Bidgely

The Bidgely Analytics Workbench Solution is successfully delivering enterprise-level analytics at scale for utilities and energy retailers worldwide, supporting data-driven decisions around program planning, new product offerings and engagement as well as grid planning use cases like electrification and decarbonization at these organizations.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely today announced its Analytics Workbench Solution, an integral part of Bidgely’s Enterprise Analytics Platform, is successfully delivering personalized energy analytics at scale for utilities and energy retailers worldwide. For customer group managers and analysts within these organizations, ranging from product and planning groups to demand-side management and innovation groups, the solution is used to make data-driven decisions around program planning, new product offerings and engagement as well as to support grid planning use cases like electrification and decarbonization. These Bidgely partners are differentiating themselves by applying artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) data, which advances them beyond simple customer segmentation techniques while allowing them to rapidly augment or replace slow, manual consultant-oriented alternatives.

“AI and enterprise analytics are critical components in matching not only evolving utility business needs but also new customer expectations of personalization and virtual engagement moving forward. Our global partners who are fast-tracking analytics and digitalization experience more stable systems and the ability to remain resilient in times of market challenges,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely.

Through utilities' and energy retailers’ ability to detect appliance-level insights for major appliances in the home using the Analytics Workbench Solution, including heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, pool pumps and electric vehicles, customers can efficiently be targeted for appliance upgrade programs, rebates/incentives and personalized rate structures. For example, a leading North American utility serving 1.2 million customers was seeking to drive conversions of single speed pool pumps to high-efficiency variable speed pool pumps. The utility and its program implementer turned to AI solutions for customer intelligence to enable more cost-effective program recruitment. Bidgely’s analytics identified ~100,000 single speed pool pumps among the utility’s customers. The implementer conducted outreach based on the targeted list of customers and was able to significantly increase enrollments while reducing administration costs.

With the most comprehensive disaggregation patent portfolio in the industry, Bidgely’s patent-protected technology detects appliance-level energy consumption that can be used to view and segment customers according to: appliance ownership, appliance usage patterns, digital engagement behaviors, propensity to participate and lifestyles. These personalized energy profiles benefit business use cases for:

Electric vehicle (EV) programs - based on customers with high propensity to buy EVs, as well as specific EV chargers and methods of charging.

- based on customers with high propensity to buy EVs, as well as specific EV chargers and methods of charging. Electrification initiatives - based on customers with inefficient gas-fueled space heating and water heating, with the aim of converting to electric appliances.

- based on customers with inefficient gas-fueled space heating and water heating, with the aim of converting to electric appliances. Rate promotion and adoption - based on customers determined to benefit from the best available, personalized rate structure.

- based on customers determined to benefit from the best available, personalized rate structure. Value-added offers - based on customers with a high propensity to purchase value-added products and services.

- based on customers with a high propensity to purchase value-added products and services. Energy efficiency programs - based on customers in specific locations who have relatively inefficient appliance usage.

- based on customers in specific locations who have relatively inefficient appliance usage. Demand response programs - based on customers in specific locations who have high variable loads during peak hours.

Appliance-level energy profiles also enable utilities and energy retailers to run EV, solar PV and non-wires alternatives (NWA) analyses to drive strategic load planning initiatives. For example, they can map load-constrained geographies against the potential for load reduction and load shifting based on variable and inefficient appliance loads. They can also gain detailed insight into the growth and impacts of electric vehicle charging and solar production, for example.

To learn more about Bidgely’s Analytics Workbench Solution, visit bidgely.com/solutions/enterprise-analytics-workbench/.

To see how the Analytics Workbench Solution delivers for tailored use cases in North America, visit: https://go.bidgely.com/Analytics-Workbench-Solution-Brief_Download.html

For European and international market use cases and deployments, visit: https://go.bidgely.com/Analytics-Workbench-Solution-Brief_INTL_Download.html

To see Bidgely’s Enterprise Analytics portfolio and Analytics Workbench Solution live, please register for the upcoming webinar or access the on-demand recording after the event by visiting: https://go.bidgely.com/UtilityAI-Enterprise-Analytics-Solution-Webinar.html

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company that enables utilities to create greater business value and accelerate our path towards zero carbon by delivering personalized customer experience. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs or personalized / ToU tariffs, UtilityAI™ recommends new value-added products and services to the right customer at the right time. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 15 energy patents, $50M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.