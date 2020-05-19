LL COOL J, Mario Lopez and Rob Lowe to Join Kathie Lee Gifford, Tori Kelly & Ancestry® this Memorial Day for Virtual “Parade of Heroes”

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ancestry®
WHO:
Kathie Lee Gifford, Emmy Award-winning television personality, to host the virtual Ancestry® “Parade of Heroes” this Memorial Day. Special guest performances by two-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Tori Kelly, and special celebrity appearances by LL COOL J, Mario Lopez and Rob Lowe. Additional musical guests include Acapop! KIDS, from the founding members of Pentatonix, and the Lincoln Way Marching Band.
WHAT:
To help Americans commemorate Memorial Day from home this year, Ancestry, the leader in family history, presents the virtual “Parade of Heroes.” Following the program, participants are invited to share a picture or video on Instagram and Facebook to commemorate who they are remembering this Memorial Day, using the hashtag #RememberAtHome.
This program was produced in partnership with HISTORY®, and features interviews with veterans of all ages to pay tribute to those we have lost. Veteran and non-profit partners include Wounded Warrior Project, The Greatest GENERATIONS Foundation, Heroes of the Second World War Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A. (JWV), Combined Arms, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors.
WHEN:
Monday, May 25 at 11 AM ET (8 AM PT)
WHERE:
Tune in on Ancestry’s Facebook Page via Watch Party and YouTube
Following the streaming of “Parade of Heroes,” a social “parade” on Instagram Stories and Facebook with #RememberAtHome
Later housed on Ancestry’s YouTube Page
Additional Background:
In honor of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II this year, Ancestry is opening FREE access to hundreds of millions and military records so people can discover the veterans in their family, and those who lived through these remarkable chapters in history. Finding a personal connection is as simple as entering a grandparent’s name at Ancestry.com/WWII.
About Ancestry®
Ancestry®, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, empowers journeys of personal discovery to enrich lives. With our unparalleled collection of 24 billion records and over 16 million people in our growing DNA network, customers can discover their family story and gain actionable insights about their health and wellness. For over 30 years, we’ve built trusted relationships with millions of people who have chosen us as the platform for discovering, preserving and sharing the most important information about themselves and their families.