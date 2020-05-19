CarParts.com Delivers to America Through Rapid Response TV

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As consumers avoid contact and look for ways to save money, CarParts.com is bringing the right parts at the right prices straight to their doors. By launching their first national TV advertising campaign, “We’ve Got It,” CarParts.com is assuring customers they can deliver consumers the parts they need – ensuring the “essential workers” we rely on can get to their critical jobs.

CarParts.com hired Marketing Architects to access the agency’s “Rapid Response TV” offering. This brought CarParts.com from concept, to pre-testing, to production, to market, in under a month. Marketing Architects covered the entire creative investment for the campaign, allowing CarParts.com to preserve capital for adding supply and hiring new employees.

“This campaign is about empowering drivers, and bringing awareness to the selection we offer as well as the ease and convenience of shopping on CarParts.com, designed with the user in mind,” said Houman Akhavan, Chief Marketing Officer at US Auto Parts Network, CarParts.com’s parent company. “We’re assuring them, on national TV, that we will deliver the part they need, when they need it.”

“We are committed to helping drivers get back on the road,” said Lev Peker, CEO of US Auto Parts Network, “by saving them money, taking extra steps for safety, and delivering quality parts fast.”

“CarParts.com has a timely message while TV viewership is at historic levels,” said Chuck Hengel, CEO of Marketing Architects. “Stories like theirs are the reason we built Rapid Response TV to fast-track campaigns.”

About Carparts.com

Established in 1999, CarParts.com is an e-commerce auto parts retailer that specializes in OE replacement collision, repair, and maintenance parts. With over 50 million parts delivered, we’ve helped millions of drivers across the United States find the right parts to fix their cars and keep their vehicles on the road. Our vehicle selector and easy-to-navigate, mobile-friendly website offer customers guaranteed fitment and a convenient online shopping experience. Paired with our 90-day return policy and satisfaction guarantee, CarParts.com makes it easier than ever to get the parts you need delivered straight to your door.

About Marketing Architects

Marketing Architects is an All-Inclusive TV agency that gives performance brands access to high-quality, effective TV campaigns without the traditional high entry cost and ongoing challenges of optimization, scale and measurement. Based in Minneapolis, Marketing Architects has been helping companies connect with their customers in new and inspiring ways for more than 20 years. For more information, please visit www.marketingarchitects.com.