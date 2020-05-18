The Floriology Institute Powered by BloomNet Launches Floriology® NOW, a Unique Online Educational Experience

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Floriology® Institute, one of the country’s foremost centers for floral design and florist-related education, has announced the launch of Floriology® NOW, a unique online education resource for florists and other floral design businesses.

The vast video-based platform of Floriology® NOW offers an unparalleled educational experience, including more than 70 design and business topics, and over a 1,000 expert tips and techniques, encapsulated in more than 100 hours of learning. The curriculum includes: Foundational Floristry; Round Arrangements; Sympathy Flowers; Wedding Flowers; Wire Work; and Digital Marketing. New courses and topics will be continually added.

“Providing florists and floral designers with the finest educational resources has always been among our top priorities,” said Dinesh Popat, President, BloomNet, Napco and 1-800-Flowers.com Franchising. “Online education is especially important in the current environment, when more people are staying at home. With the launch of Floriology® NOW, florists and designers have access to world-class design and business expertise, at any time, from anywhere.”

Floriology® NOW instructors include some of the most acclaimed floral designers in the world, highly experienced artisans who in addition to earning numerous awards for their floral creations, have also provided their talents to such prestigious events as the Rose Parade® and presidential inaugurations, as well as numerous national and state association trade shows and other events. Each floral instructor is certified by the American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD). The Floriology® NOW team of instructors also features leading business experts in such fields as digital marketing, retail operations and overall best business practices.

Floriology Institute and Floriology® NOW instructors include: Jackie Lacey AAF, AIFD, CFD, PFCI, Director of Education; Renato Cruz Sogueco AAF, PFCI, Vice President of Digital Strategy; Sharon McGukin, AAF, AIFD, PFCI; Sandy Schroeck, AIFD, CFD, PFCI; Alejandro Figueria Fernandes, AIFD, CFD, PFCI; Angelyn Tipton, AIFD; Donald Yim, AIFD, PFCI, and Stacey Carlton, AIFD, EMC.

The educational content of Floriology® NOW provides engaging videos featuring instructors demonstrating step-by-step techniques for creating trend-forward floral arrangements, making it easy for course attendees to replicate the arrangements in their own flower shops or floral design businesses. Courses are available in English and Spanish. Attendees can take advantage of Floriology® NOW’s interactive platform which enables them to download materials, as well as communicate with instructors and fellow students. Interactive quarterly webinars will also be offered.

“For flower shop owners, Floriology® NOW is a great way to provide training and insights to design staff, keeping shops ahead of the latest trends, while offering an important perk to those looking to broaden their creativity,” continued Mr. Popat. “For established floral designers and design businesses, this diverse learning platform can play a key role in enhancing and differentiating their talents. And, for designers who are just starting out, the platform can be a source of knowledge and inspiration as they aspire to advance their careers.”

Annual subscribers of Floriology® NOW will receive a complimentary digital subscription to Floriology® magazine. The magazine is an industry leading source for next-generation floral design ideas and provides extensive information about the floral marketplace, with articles spotlighting professionals throughout the industry.

For further information about Floriology® NOW, visit www.floriologyinstitute.com/pages/now.

About Floriology® Institute

As the premier industry-accredited floral education center, the Floriology Institute (floriologyinstitute.com) is dedicated to building a foundation for excellence, enabling innovative approaches in floral design, business, and retail business practices that empower florists to reach their full potential and allow their customers to recapture the joy and expression of the language of flowers. The Floriology Institute offers an extensive range of courses, electives and forums featuring hands-on sessions, in-depth lectures, webinars and online learning opportunities. Instructors at the Floriology Institute include award-winning floral designers and highly experienced floral industry business professionals. The Floriology Institute is powered by BloomNet®.

About BloomNet®

As the floral industry’s most innovative service provider, BloomNet, Inc. (bloomnet.net), a wholly owned subsidiary of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., is focused on continually exceeding the expectations of its select community of florists. Retail florists across the nation and around the globe rely upon BloomNet as their trusted source for unique personalized service, comprehensive florist care, innovative programs, and quality products designed to increase their viability. BloomNet is committed to working side by side with florists to foster industry education, build community, and develop long term relationships built on trust, commitment, and dependability.

FLWS - BN