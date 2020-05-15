Clinical Trials Research Seeking Participants during Shelter in Place

Clinical Trials Research® (CTR), has announced a new campaign entitled “Become a Medical Hero during Shelter in Place,” and is seeking patient volunteers to participate in clinical trial research studies.

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clinical Trials Research® (CTR), located in Lincoln and Sacramento, has recently launched a new campaign entitled “Become a Medical Hero during Shelter in Place” and is seeking patients to participate in research studies testing investigational medications.

Without clinical research trials, many of the lifesaving medications available today simply would not exist. Over the last 20 years, Clinical Trials Research (CTR) and their patient volunteers have helped approve over 200 medications. Before you can enroll in a CTR research study, your medical history and medications are reviewed in detail to see if you qualify and ensure your safety.

Health Conditions for Current Studies include:

Diabetes

Fatty Liver

High Blood Pressure

Ulcerative Colitis

Crohn’s Disease

Asthma

Enlarged Prostate

Male Low Testosterone

Hot Flashes – Menopause

Participants will receive the following at no cost:

All study medication; study-related physical exams, procedures, and lab work.

For more information, please sign up for this study at:

https://www.ctrsites.com/medicalhero

To learn more about Clinical Trials research, check out this article and video on KCRA Channel 3 Sacramento, “Generous Patients Become a Part of Research History at CTR.”

About Clinical Trials Research

Clinical Trials Research® is a clinical research site with two locations providing coverage to the greater Sacramento area in northern California.

Their medical director, Jeffrey D. Wayne has served as a Principal Investigator since 1992 overseeing more than 260 phase 2, 3 and 4 studies. ​

Dr. Wayne is well respected in the global research community for his commitment to excellence, patient care and the advancement of medical science.

Clinical Trials Research collaborates with well-known Pharmaceuticals (Sponsors), Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Institutional Review Boards (IRBs) for the purpose of enhancing the lives of millions through the pursuit of medical innovation and research.