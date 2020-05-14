Keynoters General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.) and Scott Gottlieb, MD, Joined by Top Leaders Across Industry and Government as Speakers for Everbridge’s “Coronavirus: The Road to Recovery” Executive Summit, May 20-21

BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced the addition of premier business, healthcare and government executive speakers for its “Coronavirus: The Road to Recovery” virtual leadership summit to be held May 20-21, 2020. Senior leaders from Accenture, Biogen, BMO Financial Group, Box, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the CDC Foundation, Cleveland Clinic, Cytiva, DHR Health, Finastra, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Florida State University, Gap Inc., Houston Methodist Hospital, The NBA’s Boston Celtics, Russell Reynolds, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tripadvisor, XPO Logistics and the U.S. Army will join keynote speakers General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.) and Scott Gottlieb, MD, to discuss return to work, contact tracing best practices and the road to recovery.

The two-day virtual summit will address the steps organizations and governments are taking to track and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and chart the way forward. The event will cover mechanisms for the various sectors to work together to manage this global pandemic and will focus on the policies and actions organizations can take to keep people safe and restore operations.

“As the global leader in critical event management and public warning solutions, Everbridge partners with thousands of forward-thinking companies, governments, healthcare organizations and first responders around the world to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19,” said Everbridge Chief Executive Officer David Meredith. “While our initial pandemic-related work focused on keeping employees and citizens safe, rerouting supply chains, and helping businesses transition operations to virtual environments, we must now pivot as a society to the next critical phase of our recovery – to safely bring employees back to work and citizens back to public spaces.”

New Speakers and Sessions

The latest speakers and sessions round out an already impressive lineup spanning sectors, industries, and job functions on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. New speakers include:

Dr. Judy Monroe, Chief Executive Officer, CDC Foundation

Dr. Jay Butler, Deputy Director, Infectious Diseases, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Mark P. Stevenson, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Roberta Levy Schwartz, Ph.D., FACHE, Executive Vice President, Chief Innovation Officer, Chief Executive Officer of Houston Methodist Hospital

Major General Kevin Vereen, Provost Marshal General, U.S. Army

William Peacock, III, Chief of Operations, Cleveland Clinic

Jared Moskowitz, Director, Florida Division of Emergency Management

Paul Chapman, Global Chief Information Officer, Box

Michael Santiago, Chief Information Officer and Vice President, Information Technology, Cytiva (formerly part of GE Healthcare Life Sciences)

Russ Soper, Chief Information Officer, Finastra

Dr. Javier Malcolm, Interim Chief Medical Information Officer, DHR Health

Matt Fassler, Chief Strategy Officer, XPO Logistics

Beth Grous, Chief People Officer, Tripadvisor

Lawrence Zelvin, Executive Vice President & Head of Financial Crimes Unit, BMO Financial Group

Keith White, Executive Vice President, Gap Inc.

Kyle Clark, Vice President of Finance & Administration, Florida State University

Sessions at the “Coronavirus: The Road to Recovery” summit include:

“COVID-19 Update, Critical Protection Work and Response” with Dr. Judy Monroe, CDC Foundation Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Jay Butler, CDC Deputy Director of Infectious Diseases; and Jaime Ellertson, Executive Chairman, Everbridge

with Dr. Judy Monroe, CDC Foundation Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Jay Butler, CDC Deputy Director of Infectious Diseases; and Jaime Ellertson, Executive Chairman, Everbridge “Return to Work: Contact Tracing and Beyond” with Imad Mouline, Chief Technology Officer of Everbridge

with Imad Mouline, Chief Technology Officer of Everbridge “Road to Recovery for Health Systems: An Executive Perspective” with William M. Peacock, III, Chief of Operations for Cleveland Clinic; Roberta Levy Schwartz, Ph.D., FACHE, Chief Executive Officer for Houston Methodist Hospital; and Mark Green, General Manager for Everbridge

with William M. Peacock, III, Chief of Operations for Cleveland Clinic; Roberta Levy Schwartz, Ph.D., FACHE, Chief Executive Officer for Houston Methodist Hospital; and Mark Green, General Manager for Everbridge “Advancing COVID-19 Testing and Maintaining Business Continuity Amid the Pandemic” with Mark P. Stevenson, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Thermo Fisher Scientific

with Mark P. Stevenson, Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, Thermo Fisher Scientific "Using JARVISS to Protect Soldiers, the Civilian Workforce and Family Members" with Major General Kevin Vereen, U.S. Army Provost Marshal General, and Mike Mostow, Vice President, Federal Sales, Everbridge

with Major General Kevin Vereen, U.S. Army Provost Marshal General, and Mike Mostow, Vice President, Federal Sales, Everbridge “Managing the Return of the NBA’s Boston Celtics” with Richard Gotham, President, Boston Celtics and Vernon Irvin, Chief Revenue Officer, Everbridge

with Richard Gotham, President, Boston Celtics and Vernon Irvin, Chief Revenue Officer, Everbridge “Managing Supply Chains Amid and After COVID-19” with Matthew Fassler, Chief Strategy Officer, XPO Logistics, and Joel Rosen, Chief Marketing Officer, Everbridge

with Matthew Fassler, Chief Strategy Officer, XPO Logistics, and Joel Rosen, Chief Marketing Officer, Everbridge “COVID-19: What the New Normal Means for Corporate Security” with Daniel Biran, Head of Security, Biogen; Arlin Pedrick, Chief Security Officer & Managing Director, Global Asset Protection, Accenture; Keith White, Executive Vice President Gap, Inc.; and Tracy Reinhold, Chief Security Officer for Everbridge

with Daniel Biran, Head of Security, Biogen; Arlin Pedrick, Chief Security Officer & Managing Director, Global Asset Protection, Accenture; Keith White, Executive Vice President Gap, Inc.; and Tracy Reinhold, Chief Security Officer for Everbridge “CIOs: Responding to Disruption” with Paul Chapman, Chief Information Officer, Box; Michael Santiago, Chief Information Officer and Vice President, Information Technology, Cytiva; Russ Soper, Chief Information Officer, Finastra; and David Starmer, Chief Transformation Officer, Everbridge

with Paul Chapman, Chief Information Officer, Box; Michael Santiago, Chief Information Officer and Vice President, Information Technology, Cytiva; Russ Soper, Chief Information Officer, Finastra; and David Starmer, Chief Transformation Officer, Everbridge “COVID-19, A Road to Recovery in Government and Higher Education” with Kyle Clark, Vice President of Finance & Administration, Florida State University, and Brian Toolan, Senior Director of Public Sector Strategy, Everbridge

with Kyle Clark, Vice President of Finance & Administration, Florida State University, and Brian Toolan, Senior Director of Public Sector Strategy, Everbridge “Road to Recovery: Digital Strategies for Health Systems” with Javier Malcolm, MD, Interim Chief Medical Information Officer, DHR Health, and Eric Chetwynd, Senior Director, Health Industry Solutions, Everbridge

with Javier Malcolm, MD, Interim Chief Medical Information Officer, DHR Health, and Eric Chetwynd, Senior Director, Health Industry Solutions, Everbridge “Human Resources: The Pandemic Response and the Future of the Workplace” with Beth Grous, Chief People Officer, Tripadvisor, and Nada Usina, Managing Director, Executive Committee Member and Technology Sector Global Co-Leader, Russell Reynolds

with Beth Grous, Chief People Officer, Tripadvisor, and Nada Usina, Managing Director, Executive Committee Member and Technology Sector Global Co-Leader, Russell Reynolds “Public Warning System Platforms—Enabling the Return to Normality” with Michael Hallowes, Former National Director, Australia’s Emergency Alert Program, and Javier Colado, Senior Vice President, International, Everbridge

with Michael Hallowes, Former National Director, Australia’s Emergency Alert Program, and Javier Colado, Senior Vice President, International, Everbridge “Handling Digital Threats in a COVID-19 World” with Lawrence Zelvin, Executive Vice President and Head of Financial Crimes Unit, BMO Financial Group, and Vick Vaishnavi, Senior Vice President, Global Solutions, Everbridge

with Lawrence Zelvin, Executive Vice President and Head of Financial Crimes Unit, BMO Financial Group, and Vick Vaishnavi, Senior Vice President, Global Solutions, Everbridge “Using Market Intelligence and Technology to Gain Competitive Advantage amid COVID-19” with Tracy Reinhold, Chief Security Officer of Everbridge

with Tracy Reinhold, Chief Security Officer of Everbridge “Managing the Complexity of Phased Reopening Using Risk Intelligence” with Karl Kotalik, Head of Global Risk Intelligence Solutions, Everbridge

To see the full list of speakers and register for the event, please visit HERE.

As the global leader in critical event management and public warning, Everbridge and its global platform reach over 550 million people across the world while serving leading F500 companies as well as cities, states, and entire countries. Everbridge serves more than 5,000 organizations globally, over 3,700 first responder agencies, and 1,500 healthcare entities.

In response to COVID-19, the Everbridge platform has delivered over 350 million communications specific to coronavirus as well as launched its COVID-19 Shield rapid deployment templates and Return to Work software solution to protect people and maintain operations amid the pandemic. Everbridge also partners with the U.S. Army to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 across over 400 military locations in 70 countries. The company provides daily updates on its Coronavirus Preparedness Hub.

