Automation-as-a-Service Procurement Intelligence Report Identifies Pricing Models and Their Functionality to Address Risks of Procurement Price Hikes in This Market | SpendEdge

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Procurement Intelligence Report

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Procurement Intelligence Report

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpendEdge has been monitoring the global Automation-as-a-Service Procurement market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 4 billion between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 26%. Request free sample pages.

COVID-19 Impact Assessment and Market Insights

SpendEdge’s reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Automation-as-a-Service Procurement Market Procurement Intelligence Report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights in the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

To stay on top of latest trends and supply market information, check out SpendEdge’s knowledge center on COVID-19 impact assessment.

Insights into the market price trends

The emergence of regional and global suppliers is intensifying the supply market competition. This, in turn, is minimizing the chances of a sudden hike in automation-as-a-service procurement price hike.



Engineering and development costs are major costs for suppliers, with related employee costs accounting for nearly 45% of these costs. As suppliers are increasingly offering service delivery innovation and integrating new technologies, the demand for highly skilled employees is high. This will prompt an increase in automation-as-a-service procurement costs.

Pricing Models that Buyers must Implement while Entering into a Contract with Suppliers

Pay-as-you-go is the most widely adopted pricing model in the automation-as-a-service market.

Pay-as-you-go - Helps in better budget allocation for buyers to reduces cost and management effort during upgrades automatic upgrades for the software involved in the services availed by buyers.

Subscription-based - Buyers only pay for the services actually availed by them. Thus, it is a highly transparent model for buyers and is effective in optimizing buyers’ automation-as-service procurement expenditure.

Insights into strategies that will help buyers optimize their procurement spend

The structured monitoring of the performance of the supplier by evaluating the consumption optimization, minimization of bottlenecks, and pricing relaxation during the scalability of requirements can help key decision makers during contract renewals.

Buyers in this market pay utmost importance to value-additions beyond cost-savings, as these value-additions facilitate the strengthening of buyer-supplier relationships and also help reduce the TCO in the automation-as-a-service market.

Some of the top Automation-as-a-Service Procurement suppliers enlisted in this report

This Automation-as-a-Service market procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

HCL

HPE

IBM

Microsoft

Blue System

Pegasystems

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment subscribe to our procurement platform.

Free sample of reports that you may like:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo?