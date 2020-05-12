Inc. Magazine Names Modernizing Medicine as one of the Best Workplaces for 2020

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Modernizing Medicine®, a leading healthcare technology company, has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2020. The list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have created exceptional workplaces through vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement and stellar benefits.

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Modernizing Medicine was founded in 2010 by Daniel Cane and Michael Sherling, MD, MBA to meet an unmet need in the healthcare industry and created a native iPad and cloud-based electronic health records (EHR) system, EMA®, for medical specialists. The company has since grown the organization to over 800 employees strong and has raised over $332M in total investment. Both the company and its people continue to uphold the founding mission of transforming how healthcare information is created, consumed and utilized to increase practice efficiency and improve patient outcomes.

Collecting data from more than 3,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 395 finalists for this year’s list. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks, and confidence in the future. Inc. gathered, analyzed, and audited the data. Then Inc. ranked all the employers using a composite score of survey results. This year, 73.5 percent of surveyed employees were engaged by their work. The results from the Quantum survey showed that 94 percent of Modernizing Medicine’s team were 'engaged.’

CEO and co-founder of Modernizing Medicine, Daniel Cane, shared: “We are exhilarated to share this honor with so many other influential and deserving companies. I couldn't be more proud of the culture our employees have truly helped to shape and how they live out our company values and mission of transforming healthcare. Even though we have transitioned to remote work given the current COVID-19 pandemic, I have confidence and seen first-hand that the culture we have created extends beyond the walls of our physical office space.”

Modernizing Medicine offers a transparent and engaging culture and survey respondents used the word “fun” to describe the organization. From monthly First Friday meetings with company updates from the leadership teams to virtual happy hours, at-home scavenger hunts, peer-to-peer recognition, professional development opportunities and grassroots programs such as Modernizing Medicine Women in Innovation and Technology (mmWIT), Modernizing Medicine is a dynamic place to work in the ever-changing healthcare technology landscape. Some of the perks the organization offers include catered lunches, a zen room, complimentary yoga classes, treadmill workstations and volunteer time off.

The company fosters an environment that encourages a healthy work-life balance. It offers collaboration and exposure to new experiences to create room for employees to grow and work in an engaging environment. Based on an internal survey, 90 percent of the team personally relates to the company’s five values which include: create customer delight; save time; innovate boldly, then make things happen; align passion with purpose; and think big, have fun, and do good.

“Building a great corporate culture comes only from strong leadership,” says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The companies on Inc.’s Best Workplaces list are setting an example that the whole country can learn from, especially now, when company culture is more important to the workforce than ever.”

