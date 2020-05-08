Agriculture Sprayers Procurement Intelligence Report Identifies Pricing Models and Their Functionality to Optimize Procurement Expenses in This Market

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Agriculture Sprayers Market Procurement Intelligence Report

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SpendEdge has been monitoring the global agriculture sprayers market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 790 million between 2017-2022 at a CAGR of over 7%. Request free sample pages.

COVID-19 Impact Assessment and Market Insights

SpendEdge’s reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Agriculture Sprayers Market Procurement Intelligence Report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights in the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

Insights into the agriculture sprayers market price trends

Projections of increase in the prices of components such as valves, pumps, spray guns, and switches owing to rise in the prices of raw materials, including steel, aluminum, and copper will propel suppliers’ manufacturing costs. This will have a direct impact on buyers’ agriculture sprayers procurement expenses.

Labor costs incurred by suppliers will increase due to wage inflation in key LCCs such as China and in developed regions such as in North America and Europe. This will have an inflationary impact on agriculture sprayers procurement costs.

Pricing Models that Buyers must Implement while Entering into a Contract with Suppliers

Leasing is the most widely adopted pricing models for small-scale buyers.

Leasing pricing model - The adoption of this pricing model helps to minimize upfront costs of the product. It makes it easier for the buyers to dispose of products that are nearing the end of life cycle.

- The adoption of this pricing model helps to minimize upfront costs of the product. It makes it easier for the buyers to dispose of products that are nearing the end of life cycle. Cost plus pricing model- This pricing model provides high negotiation power to the buyers based on supplier margins. It offers better transparency in prices that are charged by suppliers, thereby aiding buyers to optimize their agriculture sprayers procurement costs.

Insights into strategies that will help buyers optimize their agriculture sprayers procurement spend

It will be prudent of buyers to engage with suppliers who can provide refurbished spare parts instead of new ones. This reduces costs on repair and maintenance, especially for already aging products. Suppliers can have an in-house facility for providing refurbished spare parts or have a tie-up with a third-party vendor that can provide the same. This will effectively optimize buyers’ overall agriculture sprayers procurement spend.

Buyers are advised to engage with suppliers who can provide extended warranty schemes as after-sales service pose as key procurement cost accelerators for buyers. The use of extended warranties will allow buyers to attain cost savings on maintenance and repair of products for an elongated time period.

The agriculture sprayers suppliers enlisted in this report

This agriculture sprayers procurement market intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Deere & Company

CNH Industrial

EXEL Industries

Bucher Industries

AGCO

Kubota

