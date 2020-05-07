JCPenney and Sephora Reaffirm Partnership

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) and Sephora USA, Inc. today announced they have reaffirmed their long-standing partnership to operate Sephora inside JCPenney (SiJCP). Both companies worked constructively to resolve outstanding legal matters and have agreed to mutually beneficial revisions to their joint enterprise operating agreement.

Introduced in 2006, SiJCP is an exclusive beauty experience in select JCPenney stores, offering a curated selection of leading makeup, fragrances, skin and haircare brands. JCPenney and Sephora have worked together over the past 14 years to serve our customers and be relevant in an evolving retail landscape. Today’s amendment remains consistent with this shared goal and the companies are committed to continuing to expand and innovate SiJCP’s offerings in order to deliver the beauty experience customers expect in the future.

