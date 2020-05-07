Bluemark on the Frontlines of Covid-19 with Kaiser Permanente

VALENCIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluemark is enabling and supporting Kaiser Permanente's Covid-19 team through donating 10,000 masks to their California facilities.

“There has never been a more significant time to put our high-quality supply chain to use, than to serve those the most in need, " said CEO of Bluemark Joseph Shusterman. "Timeliness matters. Trust matters more than ever now."

“We thank Bluemark so very much for this generous donation of surgical masks." said Roni Jacknow, senior director, Kaiser Permanente Business Solutions Group. "We appreciate all of the community support we are receiving."

With a vast network of suppliers, Bluemark has provided personal protective equipment including masks, gloves and hand sanitizer to thousands of essential services workers during the Coronavirus crisis. Bluemark will continue to bring in new shipments of essential PPE materials to help support the crisis and help fulfill the mission of keeping every American safe during this time.

Who is Bluemark?

Bluemark was founded with one mission: To be the most Customer Centric, Technologically Innovative and Operationally Excellent supplier of onboarding solutions. Bluemark simplifies the complexity of onboarding at scale, while delivering clients a best in-class service experience through our all-in-one onboarding solution.

For over a decade, Bluemark has specialized in custom welcome kits and onboarding resources at scale. Our all-in-one platform ensures full transparency as we help you develop a memorable brand experience.