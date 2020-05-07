Airgain Announces AirgainConnect™, its Integrated Modem and Antenna Platform

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced AirgainConnect™ AC-HPUE, the first antenna-modem from its AirgainConnect platform. AirgainConnect AC-HPUE includes an integrated FirstNet Ready™ high-power LTE modem supporting the 3GPP Band 14 High Power UE output power functionality. Band 14 spectrum is the nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the U.S. government specifically for FirstNet. This rugged vehicle antenna-modem solution tightly couples essential LTE radio components to meet the most demanding needs of public safety and fleet vehicles.

By integrating an HPUE modem within an antenna assembly, AC-HPUE ensures transmission of the maximum allowable radiated power directly to the LTE antenna elements. AirgainConnect’s patented technology eliminates the signal loss over coax cables that run from mobile routers mounted in vehicle compartments to roof-mounted antennas, which combined with HPUE capability provides up to ten times the transmit power at the antenna when compared to the router’s conventional modem and antenna. The result is a dramatic increase in the coverage area and higher data rates.

Airgain has partnered with Assured Wireless Corporation to utilize the industry’s first FirstNet Ready™ certified Band 14 HPUE modem module in the AirgainConnect platform. FirstNet®, built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America’s first responders and the extended public safety community – is bringing advanced capabilities to first responders across the country.

Before being certified and approved for use on FirstNet, devices are subject to hundreds of tests that cover many key capabilities, from security and durability to network impacts. Only devices that pass these tests are certified and approved as FirstNet Ready.

Assured Wireless is a pioneer of HPUE technology and is the first company to obtain FirstNet Ready certification for an HPUE modem module. Early in 2020, Airgain and Assured Wireless entered into a strategic agreement, under which Airgain has limited exclusivity to the use of Assured Wireless’ HPUE modem module for integrated antenna device applications.

“AirgainConnect is a breakthrough new platform that integrates high-power mobile modem technology with an antenna into the same package, enabling superior performance for 4G and 5G communications,” said Jacob Suen, President and CEO of Airgain. “Through our new partnership with Assured Wireless we are proud to announce AirgainConnect AC-HPUE, the first AirgainConnect product. Powered by Assured Wireless’ HPUE modem module, the AirgainConnect AC-HPUE enables more reliable connections, wider coverage, and greater performance. We are thrilled to announce this new platform, which for Airgain represents a new level of advanced product solutions, enabling improved connectivity to those who need it most, our first responders.”

“AirgainConnect marks a milestone in the progression of technology to increase the support of communications for first responders,” said Tom Bilotta, CEO of Assured Wireless. “Integrated with Assured’s FirstNet Ready HPUE modem module, this groundbreaking technology will provide critical connectivity like never before. Not only will this provide better range in underserved rural areas, it also addresses a dramatic increase in coverage and higher data rates for deeper in-building penetration and other fringe areas.”

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Assured Wireless Corporation

Assured Wireless Corporation was founded to deliver mission critical wireless communications solutions for the most demanding environments. We design technology, products and services that enable pervasive connectivity among public sector service providers, first responders, and enterprises including police departments, fire and rescue agencies and the wide spectrum of emergency services organizations. Assured Wireless offers a family of patented, high-performance user equipment (HPUE) solutions that provide significantly enhanced LTE range, coverage, and data speeds. Our solutions extend the range and reach of user devices so that they perform in the most remote areas, and deep inside structures where other devices fail to connect. We believe that ultra-reliable wireless connectivity is the cornerstone that will enable the mission-specific situational awareness apps and services from next-generation public safety network architects. For more information, please visit www.assured-wireless.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

