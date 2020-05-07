OmniTRAX is First Railroad in Georgia Pacific’s Point A Center for Supply Chain Innovation

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OmniTRAX, Inc., one of the fastest-growing transportation companies in North America, is the first railroad to join Georgia-Pacific’s Point A Center for Supply Chain Innovation. As a member, OmniTRAX is working with leading companies, start-ups and academic institutions to develop tangible solutions for more productive and efficient global supply chains.

“OmniTRAX continues to position itself as a leader among railroad companies in engaging with our customers and partners to create performance-driven supply chain solutions,” said Pierre-Luc Mathieu, Chief Strategy Officer at OmniTRAX . “Many of the supply chain optimization techniques that comprise the foundation of Point A are currently standards at OmniTRAX. Our OmniTRAX Freight Consulting Services group, as an example, focuses on developing collaborative beneficial supply chain solutions with quantifiable results.”

As part of its membership, OmniTRAX will bring a valuable and unique rail perspective to help the Point A consortium unlock supply chain and logistics solutions.

“We welcome OmniTRAX’s participation in Point A and look forward to gaining the insight and expertise of its leaders for the benefit of all our members. Companies like OmniTRAX play a critical role in ensuring freight move safely and efficiently around the world,” said Duriya Farooqui, President of Point A

Over the past several years, OmniTRAX-managed railroads have seen double-digit growth by focusing on solutions for traditional and nontraditional rail users.

“At OmniTRAX, we focus on driving economic growth for American communities. Joining Point A is another way to bring a valuable understanding of rail to the forefront of all supply chain conversations,” said Nathan Brown, Vice President of Strategy at OmniTRAX. “Rail provides inherent advantages other modes of transportation can’t replicate. Understanding how rail reduces transportation spend, increases shipping capacity, enhances safety and improves sustainability is critical for shippers striving to be more competitive in the global marketplace.”

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America’s largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX's core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

About The Broe Group

Based in Denver, The Broe Group and its affiliates form a privately-owned, multi-billion-dollar real estate, transportation, energy and investment organization with assets owned and managed across North America. Together, Broe managed companies employ more than 1,000 people and support employment of thousands of others through operations such as its Great Western Industrial Park in Northern Colorado. Its transportation affiliate, OmniTRAX, Inc., is one of North America’s largest private railroad and transportation management companies specializing in: management services, railroad and port services, intermodal solutions and industrial switching operations. Its energy affiliates include Great Western Petroleum LLC, the largest private operator in the third most prolific U.S. basin. Broe Real Estate Group acquires, develops and manages office and industrial properties, medical office buildings and multi-family communities across the country, including premier assets in many of the most desirable markets. The Broe Group also has multiple investment affiliates, including Three Leaf Ventures, which is focused on innovative healthcare technology start-ups. For more information, visit broe.com.

About Point A

Point A is an action-oriented, friction-free solution environment where leading global companies, start-ups and academic institutions come together to solve complex supply chain challenges. Through this unique partnership of members, Point A fuels the collaboration to develop practical, near-term solutions to problems, and ultimately test and launch innovative technologies in realistic settings with measurable results. To learn more, visit www.point-a.com.