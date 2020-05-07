KBRA Assigns Ratings to Independent Bank Corporation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns a senior unsecured debt rating of BBB, subordinated debt rating of BBB-, and short-term debt rating of K3 for Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) (“Independent” or “the company”). In addition, KBRA assigns deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of BBB+, a subordinated debt rating of BBB, and short-term deposit and debt ratings of K2 for Independent Bank, the lead subsidiary. The Outlook for all long-term ratings is Stable.

IBCP’s ratings are supported by above peer median NIM and improved containment of core operating expenses over time. While the company’s noninterest income contribution has accounted for a high proportion of total revenue in the last several quarters, the nonmortgage-related fee represents a more average level of total revenue. Liquidity for Independent is ample; IBCP’s comparatively low-cost funding profile, a primary driver of the company’s durable NIM, includes limited noncore funding utilization. Conservative underwriting practices in combination with the benign credit environment in recent years have resulted in nominal portfolio losses and healthy asset quality metrics for IBCP over the medium term. Independent’s ratings are counterbalanced by the company’s concentrated footprint compared to larger regional peers. Nonetheless, KBRA positively notes IBCP’s relative loan portfolio granularity and diversification of the book by category and industry. Independent’s conservative approach to capital management is also additive to the ratings, especially considering the uncertain economic climate related to COVID-19. However, KBRA notes that the company has only modest phase 1 direct exposure to industries impacted by COVID-19, which is viewed as manageable overall. IBCP is led by a seasoned management team with significant industry experience at larger financial institutions that appears prepared to successfully navigate the current and forthcoming challenging economic and operating environment, in KBRA’s opinion.

KBRA continues to monitor the potential direct and indirect effects of the coronavirus on the banking and other sectors. Please refer to our publication Coronavirus (COVID-19): U.S. Banks Stable Despite Uncertainties.

The ratings are based on KBRA’s Bank & Bank Holding Company Global Rating Methodology published on October 16, 2019.

