Global Blue Will Continue to Pursue Transaction With FPAC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global Blue Group Holding AG commented on Far Point Acquisition Corporation’s (NYSE: FPAC, FPAC.UN, and FPAC.WS) announcement that its board of directors was withdrawing its recommendation in favor of the acquisition of Global Blue:

We believe that a majority of FPAC shareholders will recognize that the transaction will serve their interests as well as those of Global Blue.

Rejecting the transaction likely will result in a liquidation of FPAC, according to its charter. And warrants would expire worthless in such a liquidation.

The transaction provides shareholders with the opportunity to monitor events and decide, potentially months from now and with more information, whether they wish to participate in the future ownership of Global Blue or to redeem their FPAC shares for cash in an amount that we believe would at least equal the liquidation value and be paid in a more timely fashion.

Indeed, FPAC was structured with the backing of substantial financial institutions to ensure that Global Blue would receive the financing it needs even in the event of significant shareholder redemptions.

We will continue to work constructively toward closing the transaction and remain ready to work with FPAC to resolve any reasonable post-closing liquidity concerns.

We believe the transaction that the FPAC board previously recommended remains in the best interests of shareholders and Global Blue.

Additional Information

Global Blue Group Holding AG has filed a Registration Statement on Form F-4 (File No. 333-236581) (the “Registration Statement”), which includes a preliminary prospectus and preliminary proxy statement. After the Registration Statement is declared effective, the definitive proxy statement of Far Point Acquisition Corporation (“FPAC”) and prospectus of Global Blue Group Holding AG and other relevant documents will be mailed to stockholders of FPAC as of a record date to be established for voting on the business combination. Stockholders of FPAC and other interested persons are advised to read the preliminary proxy statement/prospectus included in the Registration Statement, and when available, any amendments thereto, and the definitive proxy statement/prospectus in connection with FPAC’s solicitation of proxies for the special meeting to be held to approve the business combination because these documents will contain important information about FPAC, Global Blue, and the business combination. Stockholders can also obtain copies of the Registration Statement and, when available, the proxy statement/prospectus, without charge, by directing a request to: Far Point Acquisition Corporation, 18 West 18th Street, New York, NY 10011. These documents and FPAC’s annual and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) can also be obtained, as available, without charge, at the SEC’s internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

FPAC, Global Blue and their respective directors, executive officers, other members of management and employees, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of FPAC in connection with the business combination. Stockholders of FPAC and other interested persons may obtain more information regarding the names and interests in the proposed business combination of FPAC’s directors and officers in FPAC’s filings with the SEC, including FPAC’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on March 12, 2020. Additional information regarding the interests of such potential participants in the solicitation process is also included in the Registration Statement, and will be included in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents when they are filed with the SEC.