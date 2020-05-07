Eros Now Partners with Visa to Expand Consumer Offering

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eros Now, the cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform owned by Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) (“Eros” or “the Company”), a Global Indian Entertainment Company, today announced its partnership with Visa (NYSE: V), the global leader in payments technology. This collaboration allows Visa Debit and Credit Card users in India to avail of Eros Now’s massive content library including 12,000 plus movie titles, original shows, music videos, short format content – Quickies, at a discount to the annual Eros Now subscription price.

This partnership will offer Visa cardholders a discount of 50% on their annual subscription to Eros Now and access to a plethora of entertainment from cult Bollywood movies such as Maine Pyaar Kiya, Rangeela, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanaam to Love Aaj Kal, Tanu Weds Manu, Manmarziyaan, amongst others. The library also entails originals from the house of Eros Now that caters to varied genres such as drama, thriller, comedy, to name a few.

According to a 2019 report by Eros Now and KPMG, more Indians are consuming content across an array of digital formats and platforms. The average time an Indian consumer spends on OTT platform is 70 minutes, and the average frequency of access is 12.5 times a week. The average single session duration is 40 minutes. This data thus shows that consumers are spending considerable time watching online content. This partnership with Visa will further enable consumers to choose from varied entertainment options that will help in boosting viewership.

Eros Now’s collaboration with Visa will strengthen the payment integration for Eros Now that provides high-quality digital video experiences. At a time when there is unparalleled growth in online payment and digital video streaming platforms, the partnership, exclusive to Visa consumers, will offer a wider range of payment options that they can pay for seamless access to unlimited and superior entertainment content.

Commenting on the partnership, Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now said, “Eros Now is known to entertain audience, since generations and an association such as this with Visa helps in further strengthening our promise of offering consumers with the best of entertainment. Visa, a leader in payments technology around the world, has been offering a great value proposition to Indian consumers. Therefore, this association will help in further boosting the viewership by offering them easy access to the vast content catalogue of Eros Now.”

Arvind Ronta (Head of Products, Visa India & South Asia) adds, “Today, there is an uptick in the consumption of digital entertainment through OTT platforms by consumers. We are happy to partner with Eros Now to give its customers the option of paying for subscriptions through Visa cards, that too at a special rate. This offer will enable more users to avail of the vast Eros Now library to watch superior content and pay for it securely and seamlessly through existing Visa credit and debit cards.”

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) a Global Indian Entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc’s On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 12,000 plus Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to more than 186.9 million registered users and 26.2 million monthly paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com.