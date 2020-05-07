Bravely and The Wing Partner to Provide Employees with Career Support Through On-Demand Coaching Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bravely, the leading platform providing on-demand professional coaching for employees, today announced its partnership with The Wing, a women focused community with 12,000 members, to offer Bravely to both current and former employees. As part of their partnership, The Wing will offer Bravely’s alternative outplacement program to recently separated employees impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, connecting them with Bravely’s coaches for one-on-one emotional support and guidance sessions to develop actionable job search strategies. More than 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the last month, and The Wing and Bravely aim to offer support to anyone who has been a member of their team during these unprecedented times.

"I believe that professional coaching is a fundamental part of a successful career path, and it's a privilege that women and minorities often have a difficult time accessing. We know that women are likely to be impacted by this economic crisis at a disproportionate rate and guidance and support are a premium resource during this unprecedented time. Bravely's services will be uniquely valuable to both our current employees looking to grow their careers at The Wing, as well as Wing team members who were recently laid off as a result of the impact COVID-19 had on our spaces," said Melanie Altarescu, The Wing’s Chief Partnerships Officer.

The recent launch of Bravely’s outplacement program comes at a time when employers across the country are facing the hard decision to lay off employees due to the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. In an effort to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and proactively protect members and employees, The Wing made the decision to close all their spaces and suspend all member dues on March 14. While this decision has since been reflected by many state orders, it led to an immediate 95 percent drop in revenue and they were forced to make drastic and devastating decisions to lay off members of their staff while their spaces remain closed. As part of its commitment to providing individuals with resources and support for their career paths, The Wing is providing Bravely’s outplacement program to recently laid-off employees in addition to a severance package that includes two months pay and 100 percent health care coverage through June.

In addition to Bravely’s outplacement program, The Wing also offers its current employees access to Bravely to grow their careers. Through Bravely, employees can schedule sessions with professional coaches, referred to as “Pros,” who are experienced human resources professionals or certiﬁed by the International Coaching Federation. As an outside and neutral source, these coaches are able to provide a perspective which can help employees reframe their situations and take positive action in their careers. The Pros help employees develop strategies to improve job performance, learn better ways to communicate effectively, set career growth and professional development goals, and learn techniques to manage stress and prevent burnout.

By providing Bravely, The Wing is able to boost all aspects of the company’s health, including performance, psychological safety, engagement, and retention with the actionable insights provided through the Bravely platform. All information collected on the platform is confidential, allowing The Wing to focus on the most common issues and trends within the company.

“Throughout our partnership with The Wing, the focus has always been on helping their employees develop professionally and supporting them in the moments where they need it the most. The Wing is demonstrating a tremendous amount of care and empathy that we don't always see from companies in offering coaching to every team member at every level of their organization, including those impacted by layoffs,” said Sarah Sheehan, Bravely’s Co-founder and President. “It is our hope that through our outplacement program, we will support and help talented people through this moment and onto the next chapter of their careers.”

To learn more about Bravely’s Outplacement Program, please visit: https://workbravely.com/blog/solutions/outplacement/

About Bravely:

Bravely connects employees to on-demand professional coaching in the key moments that define the employee experience, making it possible for companies to foster a culture that attracts and retains talent. By scaling equitable access to confidential guidance and timely skill development, Bravely empowers employees at every level to do their best work and thrive in their roles.

About The Wing:

The Wing is a network of work and community spaces designed for women founded by Audrey Gelman and Lauren Kassan in 2016. With a total of eleven spaces in New York, DC, San Francisco, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, and London and a growing membership of over 12,000 diverse women spanning almost every age, profession, and background, The Wing is quickly becoming one of the world’s most potent and influential women’s networks where members can meet, work, create, learn, and join forces. The Wing believes the most powerful way to advance women is to gather them together.