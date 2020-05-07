Safety Net Connect and HubMD Partner to Expand Timely Access to Virtual Specialty Care for Underserved and Correctional Healthcare Patient Populations

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safety Net Connect (SNC), a leading provider of innovative healthcare technology solutions, is pleased to announce their partnership with HubMD – a virtual medical group of physician specialists. This partnership increases access to specialty care by connecting medically underserved populations with HubMD specialists through SNC’s Converge Telehealth Platform. With this end-to-end solution, HubMD and SNC can rapidly respond to the increased need for COVID-19 consultation and referral requests (particularly among high-risk correctional healthcare patients), as well as the growing need for online access to specialty care for medical and behavioral conditions unrelated to the pandemic.

“Our partnership with SNC strengthens our mission of providing excellent specialty care to every patient – regardless of health status, income or resources,” explained Stan Frencher, MD, MPH, Chief Executive Officer, HubMD. “Using Converge eConsult our team of highly trained physicians can bring specialty care directly to the patient in their own medical home – wherever that may be.”

With integrated eConsult, eReferral and Televisit technology – the Converge telehealth platform enables care delivery in the primary care office or “medical home” (including correctional settings) which significantly reduces the patient’s need to travel. PCPs can securely contact HubMD’s team of specialists for an electronic peer-to-peer consultation and develop a care plan specific to the needs of each patient. And if a specialty appointment is deemed necessary, the patient can receive a real-time video consultation with a HubMD specialist physician right from the primary care office or medical home.

“We see a continually expanding shortage of specialists in medically underserved populations,” said Chris Cruttenden, President of SNC. “SNC developed Converge eConsult to fill that gap, and we are excited to be working with HubMD to improve timely access to high-quality specialty care for all patients.”

The partnership will benefit SNC, HubMD, and their clients, by broadening the scope of their offerings. HubMD will provide SNC’s clients with access to a broad panel of expert specialty physicians. Likewise, SNC’s Converge eConsult system will offer HubMD providers with a proven infrastructure for referral guidelines, decision support algorithms, health information and document attachments, and workflow management.

About HubMD

HubMD is a virtual medical group of physician specialists who care. We provide primary care physicians and healthcare facilities access to fully credentialed and licensed, board-certified specialist physicians. As a for profit medical group, our focus is on the safety net population. We partner with physicians and others to enhance care delivery. Our clients are public and private organizations including hospitals, health systems, and even correctional facilities. https://hubmd.org/about

About Safety Net Connect

Since 2009, Safety Net Connect (SNC) has been a leading creator of healthcare technology that makes it easier for providers and institutions to increase access to care, streamline care coordination, promote evidence-based practices, and improve quality. With a mission to improve health equity, SNC has helped public and private healthcare organizations across the nation successfully reach over 5 million low-income, underserved individuals with affordable, effective patient-centered care. For more information, please visit www.safetynetconnect.com