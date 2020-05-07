Inc. 5000 Listed Firm Deploys 3CLogic to Optimize Call Center Experience and Services

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3CLogic, a leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, today announced the successful adoption of its telephony integration for ServiceNow by an Inc. 5000 Listed Managed Services Provider with nationwide locations. The deployment was part of a broader effort to consolidate systems and services collected over time through company acquisitions to improve first call resolutions and drive a superior customer experience.

As part of the unification effort, the organization required a call center solution capable of complementing its recent investment in ServiceNow’s IT Service Management (ITSM) platform to simplify the agent experience and general operations. In addition, the managed services team desired the ability to create and manage intelligent customer journeys based on customer and ticketing data stored in ServiceNow without the need to rely on external technical resources.

“Integrating our call center into our ITSM platform always seemed like a bit of a pipe dream and frankly out of reach,” explains the Chief Information Officer. “[With 3CLogic] it became one of our biggest projects and one of our most successful.”

As enterprise organizations continue to expand the use of self-service and digital channels to address common or repetitive customer inquiries, call centers remain a key part of the customer service value chain when it comes to complex inquiries. Per a recent study, 60% of individuals prefer a phone call to address difficult inquiries1, often by-passing self-service options altogether.

“We continue to see organizations modernize the role of call centers as they weave in the use of digital channels and self-service to address common requests and tasks, while positioning voice as an escalation channel for more complex inquiries,” states Matt Durkin, VP of Global Sales at 3CLogic. “It's ultimately the proper combination of the two which leads to improved customer outcomes.”

As part of the deployment, the ServiceNow integrated solution includes:

Telephony integration and agent presence syncing with ServiceNow’s digital workflows to efficiently assign customer inquiries and work across engagement channels (both digital and voice).

Increased agent functionality including ServiceNow incident screen pops, automated agent activity postings to the proper tickets, and convenient Click-to-Calls from any record.

Natively integrated IVR Call Flow Designer to empower supervisors to independently manage and optimize the customer journey to the most qualified skilled agent without outside assistance.

Integrated reporting and call analytics with ServiceNow to track customer inquiries and agent performance across channels with configurable scheduled reports.

Since deploying, the organization has doubled the size of the managed services team as it continues to grow its operations.

