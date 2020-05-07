Cornerstone Building Brands Helps Communities Stay Connected During COVID-19

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, announces its Connecting Communities campaign, which aims to help people safely connect and communicate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As stay-at-home orders led to self-isolation across the country and we saw countless photos of people communicating through windows as a result, we realized our windows were serving a much greater purpose. People in communities across North America rely on them for protection from the elements, security and beautiful views, but now our windows mean so much more,” said Susan Selle, Chief Marketing Officer, Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. “They have become one of the few ways people can safely communicate with loved ones, thank nurses and doctors, and engage with their neighbors and communities.”

Cornerstone Building Brands, North America’s leading window manufacturer and parent company of leading brands such as Ply Gem, Simonton, Atrium and American Craftsman, is making it easier for people to communicate by providing window signs via their websites and encouraging the community to download, print and place them in the windows of their homes. There are more than 50 signs in the collection, including interactive games such as Tic Tac Toe, exercise routines to encourage people to stay active, “Thank You First Responders” and “Happy Birthday” signs, as well as coloring sheets children and families can use to get creative and express their own feelings.

The company is encouraging people to share photos of how they’re connecting with others through windows on social media using the hashtag #ConnectingCommunities. To download free, printable signs for your windows, visit Cornerstone Building Brands online or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube and join the movement using #ConnectingCommunities. Signs are also available via two of the company’s windows brands: Ply Gem and Simonton.

“Cornerstone Building Brands is much more than a window company,” said Selle. “As part of our purpose, we are deeply committed to the communities where our employees and customers live, work and play. And during a time characterized by social distancing and isolation, we wanted to find a meaningful way to help people stay connected, even while they’re apart.”

ABOUT CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS

Cornerstone Building Brands is a leading manufacturer of exterior building products in North America. Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, the Company serves residential and commercial customers across new construction and the repair & remodel markets. As the #1 manufacturer of windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories, Cornerstone Building Brands combines a comprehensive portfolio of products with an expansive national footprint that includes nearly 20,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.