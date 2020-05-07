Marmalade Transforms Named Young Drivers Insurance with Cambridge Mobile Telematics

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Marmalade, the leading provider of cars and car insurance for young drivers in the UK, has partnered with CMT, the world’s leader in smartphone telematics and behavioural analytics. Switching to CMT’s App+Tag solution will improve user experience and safety for young drivers, and risk analysis for Marmalade and its insurance partners.

“In the UK, one in five young drivers has an accident within their first 6 months of driving, but for Marmalade drivers, the risk of a crash falls to one in 19,” said Crispin Moger, Marmalade’s chief executive officer. “We focus on the safety of young drivers, and with CMT, we can now more efficiently assess driving performance and instil safe driving habits early.”

The new driver app coaches safer driving behaviours, and is linked to a Tag, a small sensor fixed on the windscreen. The App+Tag automatically records trips and offers drivers and Marmalade valuable information, including:

Feedback on driving behaviours such as acceleration, braking, speeding and phone distraction

Safety rating, re-classified in a traffic light system where ‘green journeys’ are the safest and ‘red journeys’ are the riskiest

When a red journey occurs, a Marmalade representative will call the driver and use the information reported in the app to discuss how they can improve their driving.

“CMT’s platform uses proven engagement methods and detailed feedback to change driving behaviours, and the improvements we see are incredible,” said Bill Powers, CMT’s co-founder and chief executive officer. “What’s particularly exciting about our partnership with Marmalade is we can get this technology in front of new drivers as soon as they start driving, before they have the chance to develop risky driving habits.”

The technology will be used on Marmalade’s Named Young Driver Insurance, which allows brand new drivers to use their parents’ car alongside an already existing insurance policy. When that driver is ready to have their own vehicle with their own policy, they will be able to insure it using the same system.

“This is a huge technology jump forward for Marmalade,” said Moger. “Of the young people who pass their test, 70 percent do not buy a car immediately, so we make it easy for them to borrow the family car for up to 50 percent of the time. Now that we are using the most sophisticated Tag in the UK market, we can differentiate who in the family is driving the vehicle.”

Because no hardware installation is required, the solution is compatible with all vehicles and only takes minutes to set up. It also captures all journeys, allowing Marmalade and its insurance partners to reduce fraud and receive higher quality data. As a result, their loss ratios can improve.

The new solution is available to Marmalade’s customers from the 6th of May. Visit the Marmalade’s Named Young Driver Insurance website for more information.

About Marmalade

Marmalade is the leading provider of car insurance and cars for young drivers. Founded in 2006, it helps young drivers get behind the wheel, keeps them safe, improves their driving skills and saves money. As a champion of young people, Marmalade provides a range of flexible products that specifically meet the needs of young people (and their parents) through every stage of their driving journey from learner to full licence, and beyond. For more information visit: www.wearemarmalade.co.uk

About Cambridge Mobile Telematics (CMT)

CMT's mission is to make the world’s roads and drivers safer. Since its first product launch in 2012 that pioneered mobile usage-based insurance, CMT has become the world’s leading telematics and analytics provider for insurers, rideshares, fleets, and more. From risk assessment to crash and claims, its solutions reduce losses, improve industry processes, and help drivers in their moments of need. With more than 50 active programs worldwide, CMT is improving safety for millions of drivers every day. To learn more, visit cmt.ai.