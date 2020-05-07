Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes Finances New Screening Technology for Aspirar Medical Lab

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), a global technology company that provides commerce solutions in the areas of ecommerce, shipping, mailing and financial services, today announced that Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes has closed a financing transaction with Aspirar Medical Lab. The medical testing company, located in Cary, North Carolina, is investing the funding in new laboratory equipment and software to extend the services it offers to its clients, including COVID-19 testing.

Serving physicians and medical practices to the very highest standards, Aspirar Medical Lab provides services in pain management, drug testing, therapeutic drug monitoring and medical surveillance. To meet increased demand and continue to deliver superior services to its clients, the company is investing in cutting-edge screening technologies. With a need to finance both the testing equipment and software to deliver detailed, meaningful and precise analytics, Aspirar Medical Labs partnered with Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes.

“Investing in new screening technologies is key to delivering the precision and consistency our clients need. Combining these technologies with high-performance software has been critical in our new testing capabilities including COVID-19 testing,” said Pick Chay, CEO from Aspirar Medical Lab.

“Businesses like Aspirar Medical Lab must invest in technology to manage demand, to drive growth and to meet stringent regulatory standards, but banks are making it harder and harder for them to access capital,” said Christopher Johnson, Senior Vice President and President, Pitney Bowes Financial Services. “Businesses need affordable finance and flexible terms from a provider with a robust history of lending. They need a service personalized to their specific circumstances and deep insight into their specific industry. With Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes, Aspirar Medical Lab has access to all this, backed up with 100 years’ experience supporting small businesses.”

About Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes

Wheeler Financial from Pitney Bowes is a subsidiary of the Pitney Bowes Bank, Inc., Member FDIC, dedicated to helping small to lower middle market clients acquire the critical assets they need to grow and expand their business with innovative financing solutions. The Pitney Bowes Bank, together with Pitney Bowes, has been financing Pitney Bowes equipment for over 20 years. Our expansion into helping our clients finance other purchases reflect our continued commitment to helping our customers grow efficiently and effectively.

100 Years at Pitney Bowes

On April 23, 1920, Arthur Pitney, the inventor, and Walter Bowes, the promoter, founded The Pitney Bowes Postage Meter Company. Over the next 100 years, the combination of creativity with business acumen enabled Pitney Bowes to pioneer innovations for over one million clients through several decades – beginning with the postage meter to pushing the boundaries of global ecommerce. The Pitney Bowes centennial commitment continues to put the client first with sustainable innovation created by exceptional people who have deep ties to our communities and driven by a culture of doing the right thing the right way. For additional information visit: www.pitneybowes.com/100.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global technology company providing commerce solutions that power billions of transactions. Clients around the world, including 90 percent of the Fortune 500, rely on the accuracy and precision delivered by Pitney Bowes solutions, analytics, and APIs in the areas of ecommerce fulfillment, shipping and returns; cross-border ecommerce; office mailing and shipping; presort services; and financing. For nearly 100 years Pitney Bowes has been innovating and delivering technologies that remove the complexity of getting commerce transactions precisely right. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes, the Craftsmen of Commerce, at www.pitneybowes.com.