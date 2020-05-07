Citizens Bank Partners with Teslar Software to Better Serve its Communities

SPRINGDALE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teslar Software, a provider of automated workflow and portfolio management tools designed to help community financial institutions thrive, announced today that Citizens Bank selected its platform to enhance efficiencies and better serve its customers.

Batesville, Ark.-based Citizens Bank has a reputation for providing exceptional service to its customers; the bank has nearly 20 branches throughout Arkansas and continues to expand its footprint. The bank was seeking ways to improve operations when it was introduced to Teslar based on a peer bank’s recommendation.

“Our goal was to make banking easier for our customers by streamlining operations; it turns out that Teslar will add many more efficiencies that are critical to our future growth,” said Pam Jones, Citizens Bank Executive Vice President – Banking Services and Compliance. “Citizens Bank is owned by local shareholders and governed by a local board of directors, most of whom live, work and invest alongside our customers. Solutions like Teslar provide better service and support to these communities and make an impact on Main Street, while helping us to scale.”

Citizens Bank plans to leverage Teslar’s automated workflow and portfolio management tools to streamline commercial lending and improve processes such as exceptions tracking, reporting and scorecards. Teslar integrates with the bank’s document management portal, which will reduce paperwork and end many manual, paper-based processes.

“Citizens Bank has been recognized nationally and locally as an institution that puts its customers first,” said Joe Ehrhardt, CEO and Founder of Teslar. “With Teslar, Citizens Bank will be able to invest in its commitment to its customers by offering a more agile, enjoyable banking experience, while also helping the bank’s operations and ability to scale. Teslar can help institutions like Citizens Bank stay relevant and grow.”

About Teslar Software

Teslar provides community financial institutions with automated workflow and portfolio management tools to streamline and improve processes with easy access to relevant information needed to operate. The Teslar platform integrates siloed systems, centralizes data and boosts efficiencies enterprise wide to optimize profits and make customer interactions more meaningful. Please visit www.teslarsoftware.com to learn more.