CACI Awarded $63 Million Task Order to Upgrade Army Infrastructure Across Pacific Theater

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it has been awarded a five-year task order, with a ceiling value of $63 million, to upgrade U.S. Army infrastructure across the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), including by providing continued enterprise support for the relocation of the Army’s garrison at Yongsan, Seoul, South Korea to Camp Humphreys.

CACI engineers and technicians will provide enterprise expertise and technology to the Army’s Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems through the task order, awarded under the NETCENTS-2 contract vehicle, including by engineering, furnishing, installing, securing, and testing upgraded infrastructure at 46 Army sites throughout the theater. CACI is also modernizing the command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence network infrastructure of those Army sites under a separate contract, allowing the company to provide end-to-end expertise to the Army as the military service completes its upgrades.

The new work performed under the contract will complement network infrastructure upgrades made for the Army by CACI in INDOPACOM, such as those under the Yongsan Relocation Plan. CACI experts have assisted the Army in planning, designing, engineering, installing, and testing the communications network infrastructure throughout South Korea to support its consolidation at Camp Humphreys and across the INDOPACOM theater.

John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “This win further demonstrates the value of CACI’s mission expertise, as the Army has entrusted our company to complete network and infrastructure upgrades in the strategically-vital Pacific theater.”

CACI’s 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts, and therefore could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in CACI’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, and other such filings that CACI makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon and only speak as of the date hereof.

