Travel Management Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts over USD 600 billion Spend Growth

SpendEdge has announced the release of its Global Travel Management Market Procurement Intelligence Report

SpendEdge has been monitoring the global Travel management market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD over 600 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of over more than 7%.

The Global Travel Management Market – Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend.

Travel management service providers are partnering with technology providers which, apart from improving their service, is sustaining cost savings with lower workforce requirements and limited management efforts by the stakeholders. This is favoring a large-scale travel management procurement across the globe.

High GDP growth across the APAC countries is inviting large business players to invest in the region. This is increasing the requirement and frequency of corporate travel which is driving airline companies to optimize air traffic routes and improve frequency of flights between major business routes.

To get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports

Insights into the market price trends

Airline companies are gradually shifting from price-based differentiation to value-based differentiation because of the consolidated air travel market. This is driving will peak the cost of air travel to a large extent during the forecast period.

Airline ticket prices are expected to further spiral owing to the possibilities of a hike in fuel prices which is currently accounting for over 20% of the overall cost structure of airline organizations. This will significantly add to travel management procurement expenditure for buyers.

Insights into strategies that will help buyers optimize their procurement spend

Bundling of services allows buyers to mitigate the risks involved in managing multiple stakeholders for various aspects of travel management. It also offers buyers spend visibility and allows them to negotiate for better pricing during travel management procurement.

Buyers are advised to collaborate with TMCs to identify employees' travel patterns. This includes data sets for the time of booking, duration of flight, and time and day of flight. This will help buyers build a comprehensive corporate travel guideline for their employees and ensure that a specific set of airline carriers are used for services. these data sets are used to identify cost-saving opportunities. For instance, companies with large volumes of long-duration flights can split the number of flights to achieve higher cost savings.

COVID-19 Impact Assessment and Market Insights

SpendEdge's reports now include an in-depth complimentary analysis of the COVID-19 impact on procurement and latest market data to help your company overcome sourcing challenges. Our Travel management Market Procurement Intelligence Report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights in the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.

To stay on top of latest trends and supply market information

Some of the top Travel management suppliers enlisted in this report

This Travel management market procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

GBT Travel Services UK Ltd

CWT Global BV

BCD Group

Booking Holdings Inc

Expedia Group Inc

Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd

To get access to regular sourcing and procurement insights into markets for a lifetime

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Travel management market spend segmentation by region

Travel management supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for Travel management suppliers

Travel management suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the Travel management market

Travel management pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the Travel management market

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries.