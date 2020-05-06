PTCE to Present Live, Virtual Specialty Pharmacy CE Broadcasts in Conjunction with Asembia

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PTCE, a leader in continuing education for retail, health-system, oncology, managed care and specialty pharmacists, in conjunction with Asembia, will conduct 15 live, virtual CE-accredited sessions that will take place between May 2-27. This virtual CE programming is provided as a part of Asembia’s 2020 Specialty Pharmacy Summit Virtual Experience. The live event, which was scheduled to take place May 4-7, in Las Vegas, Nevada, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Asembia to help transition their 2020 Specialty Pharmacy Summit into virtual broadcasts,” said Jim Palatine, R.Ph., MBA, president of PTCE. “It is more important than ever that we find innovative ways to provide our front-line health care workers with the CE they need. Throughout the month of May, participants can learn and interact with faculty while earning live CE credits from the comfort of their own homes.”

The topics of PTCE’s sessions include the following:

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension : Advancements to Optimize Treatment

Hemophilia A : Navigating the Therapeutic Landscape

Primary Immunodeficiency Disorder : Considerations in the Use of Intravenous and Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia : The Dynamic Landscape of CLL and Its Effect on Specialty Pharmacy Practice

Psoriatic Arthritis : A Review of Psoriatic Arthritis Therapies for Specialty Pharmacists and Payers

Inflammatory Bowel Disease : A Panel Discussion on Clinical and Operational Strategies for Biologic Usage

Diabetic Retinopathy and Macular Edema : Treatment and Management Updates

BTK Inhibitors for B-Cell Malignancies : Clinical Updates for Specialty Pharmacists

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration : Examining Clinical and Economic Data

Hereditary Angioedema : Outlining the Differences Between Current and Emerging Therapies

Updates in Myelofibrosis : The Significance of JAK Inhibitors in Therapy

Comprehensive Cystic Fibrosis Management : A Review for Specialty Pharmacists

Myelodysplastic Syndrome and Myelodysplastic-Associated Anemia : Exploring Clinical Treatment Updates

Influenza Treatment : Exploring the Clinical and Economic Benefits of Antivirals

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy : Assessing the Application of Intravenous and Subcutaneous Immunoglobulin, Featuring a Patient Perspective

Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education, each CE broadcast is approved for 1.5 contact hours.

The virtual CE broadcasts are funded by educational grants from Actelion Pharmaceuticals US, Inc; AstraZeneca; BeiGene, Ltd; Celgene Corporation; CSL Behring; Genentech; Grifols; Janssen Therapeutics, Division of Janssen Products, LP; Shire; Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.; and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

For more information and to register for each session, click here.

About Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™ (PTCE) is a leader in continuing education for retail, health system, managed care and specialty pharmacists. PTCE is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education as a provider of continuing pharmacy education (CPE). PTCE’s print, online and live CPE activities are designed to improve the knowledge, competence and skills of pharmacists to better prepare them to provide the highest quality of pharmacy care to the patients they serve and the physicians they assist as part of a multidisciplinary treatment and management team. PTCE is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About the Asembia Specialty Pharmacy Summit

Asembia's Specialty Pharmacy Summit is the nation's largest annual healthcare conference focused on specialty pharmaceuticals. This annual meeting attracts thousands of senior executives, business owners and key decision-makers from across the specialty pharmacy industry. This year, to protect the health and safety of our community, Asembia is providing a dynamic Virtual Experience that includes live continuing education webinars, on-demand business sessions, and digital networking opportunities through the Summit mobile app. For more information, visit www.asembiasummit.com.

About Asembia

Asembia works with member pharmacies, manufacturers, prescribers, payers and other industry stakeholders to develop solutions for the high-touch specialty pharmaceutical service model. Through collaborative programs, contracting initiatives, patient support HUB services and innovative technology platforms, Asembia is committed to providing solutions that impact the patient journey. Asembia is also founder and host of the nation’s leading health care conference focused on increasing the quality of patient care through specialty pharmaceutical services. For more information, visit www.asembia.com.