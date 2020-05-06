CityMD Physicians Now Accessible Through LiveHealth® Online From Empire BlueCross Blue Shield

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empire BlueCross Blue Shield announced it is expanding access to telehealth through a collaboration with CityMD. By using Empire’s online telehealth service, LiveHealth® Online, Empire’s members now have a direct connection to New York-based board-certified CityMD doctors without having to leave their homes.

“Access to healthcare has never been more important and Empire is taking the lead in providing our members with increased access to board-certified doctors through this partnership with CityMD,” said Alan Murray, president of Empire BlueCross BlueShield. “The health and safety of our members is our top priority. Through LiveHealth Online, our members can stay home and still get the medical attention they need, exactly when they need it – in the palms of their hands.”

Members can now use their smartphone, tablet or computer to have a live video visit with a New York metro area-based, board-certified doctor from CityMD, the leading urgent care provider in the area, to discuss non-emergency health issues. CityMD doctors are available to provide a diagnosis and treatment, and, if it’s needed, get a prescription sent to a local pharmacy.1

“Now more than ever, it’s important for New Yorkers to be able to speak with a doctor without leaving their home,” said Rob Connor, president of Summit CityMD. “With CityMD virtual care, patients get the same great service and quality care they’re used to at our urgent care sites using their phone, tablet or laptop. We’re excited to deliver that experience to Empire members.”

LiveHealth Online enables communication via video or phone with U.S.-based board-certified doctors to address symptoms related to COVID-19, colds, aches, sore throats, allergies, infections, rashes, as well as routine prescription refills.

Empire members can sign up for LiveHealth Online by visiting livehealthonline.com or by downloading the app in the App Store or Google Play. Once members sign up, they can indicate they are located in New York state and choose from some of CityMDs highly trusted physicians.

1 Prescription availability is defined by physician judgment and state regulations. Visit the home page of livehealthonline.com to view the service map by state.

About Empire BlueCross Blue Shield

Serving New Yorkers for 80 years, Empire BlueCross BlueShield is the largest health insurer in New York supporting more than four million members and more than 38,000 business, union and small employers in New York. Empire BlueCross BlueShield (Empire) is the trade name of Empire HealthChoice Assurance, Inc., and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield HMO is the trade name of Empire HealthChoice HMO, Inc., independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, serving residents and businesses in the 28 eastern and southeastern counties of New York State. Additional information about Empire is available at www.empireblue.com. Also, follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/EmpireBCBS_News.

About CityMD

Founded in 2010 by a group of emergency medicine physicians, CityMD’s mission is to serve its communities by providing an exceptional experience through high-quality medical care and convenient access. The company's unwavering commitment to treating everyone with respect and genuine kindness, while offering exceptional services and a cost-effective alternative to the ER, has enabled CityMD to grow from one Manhattan practice to more than 120 locations in New York, New Jersey, and Washington state. To date, CityMD has treated over 3 million patients.

For more information about CityMD and a list of locations, please visit CityMD.com.

