Secure Digital Verification of COVID-19 Compliance Status Launched by ICC & International SOS

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has partnered with International SOS, the world’s largest medical and security services firm, to launch the new ICC AOKpass mobile app to provide trusted recognition of individuals’ COVID-19 compliance status. At all times, users maintain full control over their medical information, which is stored securely and privately only on their device. Co-developed by Singapore-based startups AOKpass and Perlin, the app will allow consumers, workers and businesses to more safely and quickly resume commercial activity in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Development of ICC AOKpass comes as many governments and businesses explore how to allow immune and low-risk individuals to more safely re-enter the workforce based on their COVID-19 compliance status. This creates a clear need for a trusted and standardised global system to share this information in a private and verifiable manner. ICC AOKpass, for the first time, will use cutting edge blockchain technology to ensure complete user control over peer-to-peer sharing of COVID-19 medical compliance.

“The response to COVID-19 must be grounded in the reality that lives and livelihoods are inextricably connected. Practical solutions are needed to mitigate the health and economic impacts of the pandemic. We believe AOKpass will serve as a useful complement to government-led efforts to use leading-edge technology to enable a gradual reboot of the global economy while ensuring public health.” said John W.H. Denton AO, ICC Secretary General.

Deployment of ICC AOKpass will begin with a pilot for the Singapore-based employees of International SOS, with a view to rapidly rolling-out pilots for other select businesses globally. The app will provide employees and businesses with a substantially safer, more efficient and controlled path to early resumption of work alongside other social and health-based recovery efforts.

Leveraging its unique position as a not-for-profit, impartial, and global business institution representing 45 million businesses in over 100 countries, ICC is developing standards to underpin ICC AOKpass - allowing it to be recognised across jurisdictions. Security, transparency and strict privacy preservation for immunity information are enabled using leading-edge blockchain technology co-developed by startups AOKpass and the ICC’s blockchain partner Perlin. ICC AOKpass will also be adaptable to the specific needs of different companies and countries – evolving to align with ongoing development of COVID-19 serology testing methods and global best practices. ICC AOKpass will also eventually allow verification for other immunisation and medical compliance records held by individuals.

“This effortless tool, with its total respect to data privacy, is a major break-through. Using blockchain to secure reporting of the results of international standard approved testing facilities has the capability to be a major facilitator in the return to work across many industries. In cooperation with the ICC and International SOS, it will be the leading, globally recognised and accepted system.” said Arnaud Vaissié, International SOS CEO and Co-founder.

Once fully deployed, users can download the ICC AOKpass app to their mobile device and use it to securely store an authenticated digital copy of their COVID-19 compliance status certificate, as provided by their consulting medical professional. To address privacy concerns, data entered into ICC AOKpass remains localized at all times within the user’s app and does not rely on centralized data records or external systems. Hardcopy certificates issued by medical professionals, which do not contain any private medical data, are digitised, authenticated and then made available for efficient verification by employers, authorities or any other third parties with no transfer of personal information.

Chester Drum M.D. Ph.D., co-founder of AOKpass and medical practitioner explained: “As a doctor and medical researcher, my job is to advocate for patients. As the world recovers from COVID-19, the use of immunity information will be critical, but protection for patients and workers must always be paramount. ICC AOKpass is designed to be strictly controlled by individuals but easily accessible when verification of COVID-19 compliance status is needed. We must remember that patients are more than just people with ailments, they are bread-winners, caretakers and essential participants in our communities and economies.”

For more information on ICC AOKpass, see www.AOKpass.com

Register your interest for an ICC AOKpass pilot: https://www.aokpass.com/en/pilot/