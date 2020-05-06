Energous Partners With 28Gorilla to Develop Wirelessly Charged Equestrian Health Tracking Sensor for American Equus

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, announced a partnership with the industrial design firm, 28Gorilla, to design the first equestrian health tracking sensor for American Equus. Designed for professional horseracing, the health tracking sensor will have WattUp wireless charging and will monitor and track horse vitals such as temperatures, heart rate and leg position, providing necessary data and other statistics to monitor their health.

“ We are excited to partner with American Equus and 28Gorilla on the first wirelessly charged equestrian monitoring and tracking device. The addition of this product expands our portfolio of WattUp-enabled medical sensor applications,” said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous Corporation. “ Wireless charging of hermetically sealed and waterproof receiver designs without the constraints of specific device alignment in order to charge is a key advantage of our WattUp RF-based wireless charging technology, making it well-suited for the demanding horseracing environment.”

Energous’ WattUp wireless charging technology is based on radio frequency (RF) which provides a number of benefits for wireless charging including the ability to be designed into small form factor products and devices with non-flat surfaces. It also eliminates cords, as well as inputs/outputs on a device, enabling a product to be fully waterproof.

“ We are excited to be partnering with Energous on our new equine health monitoring wearable sensor that we will be launching in 4th quarter, 2020,” said David Shano, president at American Equus. “ Since our products are geared for the horseracing industry specifically, we look for durability and the integration of wireless charging is especially important for this product – Energous’ technology is especially unique in that it provides all of the benefits we were looking for that other charging technologies could not match.”

“ Size and functionality were two key design factors when determining which battery charging technology to implement into this product,” said Andrew Phillips, CTO at 28Gorilla. “ It was essential that we utilized a technology that was small in size while supporting a completely waterproof design. WattUp’s RF-based charging satisfied these two very important requirements, which is something we were not able to achieve with other wireless charging technologies.”

The new health tracking sensor from American Equus is expected to launch in Q4 2020 and will be available here: https://americanequus.com/shop/.

