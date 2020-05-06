ProPath Partners with SewHope to Prevent Cervical Cancer Worldwide

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProPath, the largest 100 percent physician-owned pathology practice in the United States is proud to announce its partnership with SewHope, a nonprofit organization serving the medical needs of underprivileged Guatemalan women.

In the United States, cervical cancer rates have been dropping with the advent of the Pap test. Cervical cancer now ranks below most other cancers in the U.S. due to this readily available effective screening process. In Guatemala, however, cervical cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among women in spite of being nearly 100 percent preventable. Since 2008, the nonprofit organization, SewHope, has worked to bring modern cervical cancer screening and treatment to Guatemalan women. In addition, by helping to train healthcare workers in Guatemala, SewHope has helped develop the infrastructure and resources for Guatemala to sustain these programs.

With greater than 30 years’ experience in cervical cancer screening, ProPath has performed millions of tests for women in the U.S.. In partnership with SewHope, ProPath will now provide their expert services to the women of Guatemala free of charge.

Cory A. Roberts, M.D., President, Chairman and CEO of ProPath said, “Service is a core value for ProPath. Our team members are always looking for ways to help the underserved and partnering with SewHope leverages our team’s innate desire to help with our medical expertise and infrastructure. We feel honored that they asked us to participate and look forward to making a lasting impact on the health of the women of Guatemala for generations to come.”

Anne Ruch M.D., founder and Chairman of the Board of SewHope, said, ”Knowing that we are not simply providing medical access for this underserved population, but access to one of the largest pathology practices in the country gives us great hope that real change can take place. Having a collaboration such as this will allow us to significantly reduce death from a preventable cancer. Together we can truly save lives.”

About SewHope

SewHope partners with the poor, marginalized, and exploited in Guatemala to end the injustices of poverty and bring about sustainable communities. SewHope has a permanent Community Health Center in Peten, Guatemala and sends regular teams there to travel to remote villages providing cervical cancer screening.

About ProPath

ProPath is the largest, nationwide, 100 percent physician-owned pathology practice in the United States. Led by a team of world-class physicians and scientists, ProPath routinely diagnoses cases from 45 states and several foreign countries. Its 500 employees reside in 10 states and staff lab facilities in two states. For 54 years, ProPath’s mission has been to provide patient-centered, high quality and effective medical diagnostics, prognostics and research that creates better patient outcomes.