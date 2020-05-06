Cherokee Uniforms Launches “Art From the Heart” Campaign to Celebrate Nurses Week and Nurses Month

Cherokee Uniforms, a division of Careismatic Brands, the world’s leading manufacturer and supplier of scrubs for healthcare professionals is launching “Art from the Heart,” a campaign to show appreciation and support for nurses and healthcare workers as they continue to face the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Business Wire)

CHATSWORTH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cherokee Uniforms, a division of Careismatic Brands, the world’s leading manufacturer and supplier of scrubs for healthcare professionals is launching “Art from the Heart,” a campaign to show appreciation and support for nurses and healthcare workers as they continue to face the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The heartfelt campaign, celebrating nurses during National Nurses Week 2020 (May 6 – 12), and beyond, will showcase art and testimonials created by children.

Cherokee Uniforms partnered with Sierra Canyon School to curate the initial art featured in the online art gallery which will be showcased on ScrubsMag.com; an online magazine dedicated to covering and answering the professional and personal needs of nurses and healthcare professionals, and celebrating their accomplishments and milestones.

Sierra Canyon and Cherokee Uniforms worked closely to create curriculum and lessons about Florence Nightingale, whose work during the Crimean War in the 1850s is considered the foundation of modern nursing, and whose 200th birthday will be commemorated during National Nurses Week. The curriculum and the opportunity to recognize nurses with art, letters and poems will be available to all interested teachers, parents and students online at ScrubsMag.com.

Additionally, Careismatic Brands is collaborating with the DAISY Foundation to bring greater awareness and recognition to nurses through the Art From The Heart campaign. The DAISY Foundation is dedicated to nurse recognition worldwide and Careismatic is proud to be a supporter of the DAISY Foundation since 2000. The Cherokee Uniforms brand sponsors the annual Cherokee Nursing Scholarship for DAISY Award Honorees, as well as the organization’s fundraising and public awareness efforts.

“We wanted to spearhead a meaningful effort to recognize healthcare professionals on the frontlines and behind-the-scenes as they care for us and our families during these unprecedented times. Not only are they taking great personal risks caring deeply and unselfishly for others, but very often they have intentionally separated from their own families to protect their loved ones, who miss them dearly,” said Michael Singer, CEO of Careismatic Brands.

In addition to the launch of its “Art from the Heart” campaign, Careismatic has also made a $1 million donation of its Cherokee and Dickies-branded scrubs to healthcare workers across the country treating patients with COVID-19. Within 10 working days, Careismatic thoughtfully rolled out these scrubs requested by more than 200 hospitals in the U.S., in areas most impacted by the virus, including New York City, Chicago, Seattle and Los Angeles. The donated scrubs were aimed to help healthcare workers lacking personal protective equipment who needed to frequently change – even dispose of – their scrubs throughout the day to avoid spreading the virus.

“Careismatic’s donation of scrubs was incredibly helpful to our front line staff as they care for patients with COVID-19. Being able to change their scrubs more frequently helps them take every possible step to protect themselves and their families from this virus. We’re grateful for Careismatic’s dedication to healthcare workers everywhere and their unwavering commitment to support and collaborate with healthcare professionals,” said David Marshall, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Executive at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

To mark National Nurses Week this year, Careismatic Brands is partnering with 3M Littman Stethoscopes and will also announce product giveaways, including Infinity by Cherokee and HeartSoul Scrubs. People can find out about how to enter into the product giveaway, or nominate someone else to receive free scrubs here.

ABOUT CAREISMATIC BRANDS

Careismatic Brands, Inc. (formerly Strategic Partners, Inc.) is the global leader in medical apparel, with a deep portfolio of top global medical apparel, footwear and accessories brands, plus innovative and game-changing well-being brands such as Certainty SmartBoost, an antimicrobial laundry additive that works alongside regular detergent to protect fabrics. Careismatic Brands portfolio of deeply trusted brands deliver best-in-class products and unparalleled service to distribution partners and consumers. Click here for a list of retail partners.

In addition to being the market share leader in medical apparel, Careismatic Brands is a manufacturer/distributor of school uniforms, corporate identity uniforms, adaptive clothing, medical instruments and accessories. The Company takes great care to understand and provide products that champion the people wearing uniforms who serve and care for others. For more information on Careismatic Brands go to www.careismatic.com.