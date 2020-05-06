Louisiana-based HomeBuilders SIF Selects Insurity’s Cloud-hosted “Workers’ CompXPress” Solution to Improve Agent and Policyholder Experiences

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based core system solutions and data analytics for the world’s largest insurers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that HomeBuilders Self Insurers Fund (SIF), a workers’ compensation self-insurance fund servicing Louisiana’s residential construction industry, selected Insurity’s cloud-hosted Workers’ CompXPress solution. The integrated policy administration and billing system manages the entire policy lifecycle, from application through renewal or cancellation, and includes intuitive agent and policyholder portals to improve operational efficiencies and deliver a better customer experience.

“We performed a comprehensive evaluation process of all workers’ compensation systems in the market and it became abundantly clear that Insurity has the best functionality, in addition to impressive cloud security and disaster recovery features, all of which drove our decision,” said Chris Duncan, chief operating officer at HomeBuilders SIF. “Our members and agency partners are always the priority, and Insurity’s solution will allow us to deliver the modern and intuitive experience that they deserve.”

Workers’ CompXPress provides enhanced workflow through improved data capture and processing, as well as customizable dashboards and extensive reporting fueled by advanced analytics. As a cloud-hosted solution, HomeBuilders SIF will improve the security and scalability of its systems, which will facilitate and support future digital initiatives.

“We’re excited to help HomeBuilders SIF simplify their insurance offering for the benefit of their employees, customers, and agency partners,” said Michele Shepard, chief revenue officer at Insurity. “Our robust and flexible solution allows them to easily create workflows specific to their needs for maximum business efficiency and quick speed-to-market.”

Workers’ CompXPress is purpose-built for monoline workers’ compensation insurers and self-insurance groups of all sizes, based on Insurity’s deep industry expertise. To experience real-world use cases for Workers’ CompXPress, and to learn about the latest industry trends and best practices for driving growth, Insurity invites all P&C insurance executives and professionals to attend its Connected 2020 virtual conference, beginning May 12, 2020. For more information, visit connected.insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based core system solutions and data analytics for the world’s largest insurers, brokers, and MGAs. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and thought leadership, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering clients to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior customer experiences. With users worldwide and more cloud-based deployments than any other core system provider in the insurtech space, Insurity is trusted by 15 of the top 25 property/casualty carriers in the US. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About HomeBuilders Self Insurers Fund

The HomeBuilders Self Insurers Fund, a group, self-insured workers' compensation program established in 1980 by the forward-thinking members of the Louisiana Home Builders Association, is designed especially for the residential construction industry of Louisiana. The SIF is an invaluable industry resource for our members, providing the coverage and loss-control tools that give our contractors the peace of mind they need to focus on what they do best. Our goal is to ensure worker safety and deliver an unparalleled personalized experience to each member. To learn more about our mission, visit lhbasif.com.