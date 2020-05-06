NationsBenefits Announces Exclusive Partnership with ADT and Expansion of Its Supplemental Benefits Offering to Include Personal Emergency Response Services for Medicare Advantage and Part D Plans

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NationsBenefits®, LLC., a leading supplemental benefits company, announced today it is joining forces with ADT, a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers in the United States, and expanding its offering to include Personal Emergency Response Services (PERS) for Medicare Advantage (MA) and Part D Plans for plan year 2021. This is the latest supplemental benefit in the company’s offering, and it is being introduced with the NationsResponse brand name.

The company’s expansion is largely tied to updated guidance and increased flexibility provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), which results in MA plans offering more supplemental benefits for 2020 and beyond. This includes hearing coverage, OTC drugs, transportation, meals, and other supplemental services that promote health and wellness. Plans are now permitted to offer benefits such as adult day care services, in-home support services, support for caregivers of enrollees, PERS, and more.

This partnership creates strategic, financial and service-level advantages for health plans looking for new ways to attract and retain enrollees:

Increased competitiveness: Enables millions of enrollees to have access to and enroll in medical alert solutions, also known as Personal Emergency Response Services (PERS). The benefit will include ADT Medical Alert in-home base units and On-The-Go systems (wristband and pendant options, including fall detection*) with help buttons and professional monitoring service provided by ADT, at a reduced rate.

Positions both companies and their national brands with best-in-class management expertise in a go-to-market strategy with a broader customer base to administer a comprehensive new benefit with a differentiated member service model. Improved member health outcomes: Introduces educational interventions delivered during critical intervals, to maximize the quality of care provided and prove substantial, long-term health outcomes to members and decreased healthcare spending for health plans.

“It’s an incredible opportunity and an honor to work with ADT and bring to market a PERS benefit with an unparalleled member experience from two leading brands, which are deeply committed to the health and well-being of those we serve,” said Glenn M. Parker, M.D., Founder and CEO of NationsBenefits. “ The rise of supplemental benefits across Medicare Advantage plans is quite remarkable, and we’re proud to be a pioneer in the healthcare industry with emerging benefits that deliver significant value to our health plan partners and their membership all the while driving improved health outcomes.”

“ We’re very proud to help provide safety and peace of mind through ADT Health products and services to NationsBenefits’ members and their customers,” said Jim Boyce, President, Chief Business Development Officer of ADT. “ ADT Health helps people live independently, for longer, through the use of ageing in place technologies like ADT Medical Alert and On-The-Go, which are backed by our 24/7 professional monitoring.”

The PERS benefit administered by NationsResponse will allow two-way voice connectivity to ADT monitoring centers with the solutions being offered. This will be especially helpful for seniors who live independently to maintain an active lifestyle on their terms while gaining added protection in the event of an emergency, or when safety or personal security is compromised. Members’ friends and family will also gain extra peace of mind regarding their loved ones.

NationsBenefits currently has two distinct offerings that can be selected by health plans on a standalone basis or combined to attract and retain enrollees during the Annual Enrollment Period, while aiming to improve their bottom line:

NationsHearing® provides a custom hearing aid benefit and hearing services program that is focused on improving health outcomes through better hearing and decreasing costs related to associated comorbidities of hearing loss, which can ultimately lower overall healthcare spending.

provides a custom hearing aid benefit and hearing services program that is focused on improving health outcomes through better hearing and decreasing costs related to associated comorbidities of hearing loss, which can ultimately lower overall healthcare spending. NationsOTC® provides CMS-compliant, over-the-counter benefits administration services to health plans seeking an affordable, comprehensive solution in supplemental OTC services and product fulfillment via mail order and retail using approved plan allowance.

The PERS benefit and corresponding service program being introduced by the company for plan year 2021 can be fully customized for health plans or cobranded with NationsResponse to ensure eligible members know that with a single button, help is always at hand. ADT operates nine U.S.-based, owned and operated professional monitoring centers, serving the needs of its health, security and life safety customers.

*Fall detection pendant does not detect 100% of falls.

About NationsBenefits

NationsBenefits®, a leading supplemental benefits company, provides managed care organizations customized healthcare management solutions based on clinically focused interventions that maximize quality and deliver value-based outcomes. Our continuum of care, exceptional service delivery, and technological innovation include NationsHearing®, a comprehensive and cost-effective hearing aid and services benefit and NationsOTC®, which allows access to CMS-approved medication, health- and wellness-related products, and other qualifying items via mail order and retail channels. For more information, visit nationsbenefits.com.

About ADT Inc.

ADT is a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 300 locations, 9 monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. The Company offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers. For more information, please visit www.adt.com or follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.